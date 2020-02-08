The method of the big technology conference to curb the spread of corona viruses

A major European technology fair has a low-tech idea to reduce the risk of viruses: hands-free calling.

The organizers of this month’s Mobile World Congress fair advise participants to adopt a handshake-free policy that threatens to compromise managers’ ability to meet and outperform customers.

The show organizers also plan to step up cleaning and disinfection and ensure that the speakers don’t use the same microphone. In the meantime, some companies are withdrawing or resetting plans.

In this photo from June 26, 2019, visitors visit the Huawei Pavilion at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China. (Chinatopix via AP)

MWC is an important networking and lobbying opportunity for wireless executives and government officials from around the world. It is the world’s largest trade fair for the wireless industry, which takes place in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on the other side of the world, after the Chinese epicenter of the virus outbreak.

More than 100,000 visitors were expected this year, around 6 percent of them from China. The corona virus has now infected and killed more than 31,400 people worldwide, most of them in China.

The most recent turmoil for MWC occurred on Friday, when Swedish company Ericsson, a major provider of telecommunications infrastructure equipment, resigned from February 24-27 because it feared that the health and safety of employees and customers could not be guaranteed become.

While there is little sign of mass exodus in the factories, the departure of Ericsson is a blow to the show as it is one of the largest exhibitors. South Korean technology company LG also pulled out earlier this week.

Other companies are adjusting or reducing their plans to adapt to travel and quarantine measures. Chinese technology giant Huawei, an important sponsor, sends European employees to the show.

Eric Xu, who holds a six-month term as rotating chairman, is scheduled to hold a video press conference as he is unable to survive the two-week period of self-quarantine in Spain.

Jean-Baptiste Su, chief analyst at Atherton Research in San Jose, California, said he chose not to participate because of virus reasons.

“I just didn’t want to take any chances,” he said. “It is so bad.”

Su said many participants came from China and “we don’t know much about how the virus transmission works.” He added that the people he knew in large Silicon Valley companies were “on the fence” and their employers said it was okay if they didn’t want to.

Ericsson said it has decided to withdraw after “a comprehensive internal risk assessment”.

“Ericsson has thousands of visitors in its hall every day, and even if the risk is low, the company cannot guarantee the health and safety of its employees and visitors,” said the company.

A crash could impact Ericsson’s business, although the damage would be limited, said Richard Fogg, CEO of technology-focused PR agency CCgroup, which has been with Mobile World for 17 years.

More important is the signal that it sends.

“Ericsson could be the start of a domino rally,” said Fogg. “It gives smaller providers permission to potentially withdraw from participation.”

However, he said there was not much discussion about the virus among his clients. He said the cost was also a factor because the exhibitors had already paid their fees.

The show’s organizers, GSMA, said they regretted and respected Ericsson’s decision to withdraw.

“Ericsson’s cancellation will affect our presence at this time and may have additional effects,” the group said.

Organizers and local authorities have made efforts this week to reduce worries about the virus.

The Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, said MWC would proceed “in the normal way” despite the virus and the cancellations.

“I hope there are no more such announcements,” from Ericsson and LG, “Colau told Catalan TV3 on Friday.” I have been told that all the necessary precautions are taken so that the event can be held as safely as possible. ” She said.

Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA, told Wednesday before Ericsson’s announcement to The Associated Press that he “sees no more than this as a slip up.”

Microsoft announced that its plans to participate will remain unchanged for the time being.

“The safety of our employees is a top priority and we will assess the situation and adjust plans as necessary,” said the company.

However, LG said it will be canceled to “eliminate the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which has already become more restrictive as the virus continues to spread across borders.”

A day later, the Chinese technology company ZTE announced that it was cleaning the start of the press for its new devices. ZTE also said it is taking action, including daily disinfection of its booth and ensuring that employees from outside of China, mainly from Europe, are present.

Granryd said some small Chinese companies based in Wuhan, China, where the virus first appeared, have also withdrawn.