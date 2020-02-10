The Mets do not allow underage players to use their newly renovated luxury clubhouse for a small reason. – Up News info

% MINIFYHTMLf64bd4195c52aec74ac395edb6b4b2d011%

What an off season it has been for the Mets.

Carlos Beltrán was hired and then fired. The Wilpons sold the equipment, but they didn’t. Now your newly renovated elegant clubhouse will only be used for spring training and spring training. Minor league players have been sentenced.

FAGAN: 20 things wrong with baseball in 2020

New York, but in reality, Florida taxpayers spent $ 57 million on renovating a spring training stadium with significant improvements to their clubhouse in Port St. Lucie, Florida. I could probably play a game of sand soccer here.

Here’s a look at Mets’ new clubhouse (and considerably larger) in the renovated Clover Park.

You will notice that Jed Lowrie’s cabinet is sandwiched between Pete Alonso and Robinson Cano. pic.twitter.com/Xa9p1YX0Ix

– Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) 10 February 2020

Well, there is a fall. The new clubhouse of the Mets is only used for the Major League team, and not for the St. Lucie Mets, the High-A partner who calls First Data Field their home for their regular season.

The most striking part of the $ 57 million spring training renovation of the Mets may be the clubhouse of the house. The Mets use it only for spring training, not for the regular St. Lucie season, to give players from the small league a reminder of the state they are working on to win. pic.twitter.com/k1b3vTTkj3

– Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) 10 February 2020

According to MLB.com, Mets defeated the writer Anthony DiComo, the Mets use the new excavations only for spring training, and the reasoning is rather absurd: “To remind players from the minor league of the status they are working on to win” . DiComo clarified and ensured that the message came from the superiors and that it was not speculation on his part:

According to the Mets, that is the real reason.

– Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) 10 February 2020

It is so incredibly common that these guys need a “reminder of the state in which they work to win.” I mean, after all, even for the High-A branch of the Mets, it seems pretty ridiculous. These guys scratch and scratch baseball fans to do the show. What harm is it to let them use good facilities for the season?

To be honest, the High-A Mets have been updated a bit, but it’s not as flashy as the big league deal.

For those who ask, here is the clubhouse of the regular season of St. Lucie. It is also new and very beautiful, although much smaller than the clubhouse in the spring. pic.twitter.com/0ULuC6hul1

– Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) 10 February 2020

It is also interesting to note, and it is likely that Mets Brodie Van Wagenen’s general manager also has a locker at the headquarters of the relief club in the park.

The question remains: what will this club house be used for when the Mets break the camp? Storage? A jazz club? Tournaments only?

Motivation comes in all shapes and sizes, but if a minor league player needs a good club for motivation, then maybe they are playing the wrong sport.

Minor league players get garbage, they are housed in the worst hotels and are often used to play at the worst times in the worst of circumstances. Let them use some lockers, Mets. God.