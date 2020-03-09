The Michigan Teachers Union attacks Trump in the Elementary

The Michigan Education Association (MEA) has reinvigorated its attacks on President Donald Trump before Tuesday’s presidential primary, which focuses on former President Joe Biden against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on the Democratic side. that the president is not essentially imposed. the Republican side.

@MEAOnline’s latest “Top 5 Reasons” to Vote Against DeVos / Trump’s Agenda Tuesday – Vouchers and Profit Cards. @PaulaMEAPres at @freep: If Trump and DeVos do this, our public schools will suffer even more. # Election2020 #FireDeVos #MichEdhttps: //t.co/KqVeCjx5pm

– MEA Online (@MEAOnline) March 6, 2020

The blatantly supportive political attacks on President Trump by the Michigan Teachers Union are further evidence that the #RedforEd movement’s goal is, as Breitbart News stated on February 1, 2019, the defeat of President Trump in 2020:

A well-funded, subversive teacher’s left-leaning movement in the United States threatens to tilt political balance nationwide in favor of Democrats nationwide, as Republicans barely stay in the key states they need to add. for President Donald Trump to win re-representation. and that Republicans have a turnaround in retaking the House and holding on to a majority in the Senate.

This teacher union effort, called #RedforEd, has its roots in the same socialism that President Trump asserted in his 2019 State of the Union speech, stopping, and beginning in its shape. current at the beginning of 2018 at one end of the corner. country before it spread nationally. Its stated goals – higher teacher salaries and better teaching conditions – are overshadowed by a more malicious political agenda: a left-wing Democratic uprising designed to turn purple or red states into power, using the power of ‘a significant part of the education system as a lever. 89

In 2020, 56 million students attended K-12 schools in the United States, according to the Center for Reform Education. Of these, 50.8 million attend public schools, and 3.2 million attend public schools. Of the 6.4 million K-12 students who do not attend public schools, 4.8 million attend private schools and 1.6 million are homeschooling.

In a February post, MEA President Paula Herbart wrote:

In his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump proposed diverting precious resources from our public schools to failed voucher schemes that drive taxpayer dollars to private schools and rich special interests.

It has only been the last trick of Trump and anti-public education secretary Betsy DeVos in divesting our public schools and the future of our children.

With full support from Devos, for-profit nautical schools continue to bring effective backs to our children and taxpayers. This is no less than road robbery as Michigan-based public educators continue to work hard to help every student succeed.

Herbart’s attack on nautical schools represents the accepted view among most union officials, Democratic candidates and members of the educational establishment.

Both Biden and Sanders oppose the vouchers. Both are opposed to the expansion of for-profit nautical schools. Biden said he wants to end their expansion, Sanders has called for the nonprofit nautical schools to be completed. According to the New York Times, “for-profit nautical schools. . . account for a small proportion of existing cards. “

However, conservatives point out that nautical schools do well, as Connan Houser noted in this 2017 hill comment:

This month, two studies were published at universities in California that demonstrate the effectiveness of school choice and the need for more education options.

In early October, the Center for Research on Education Outcomes (CREDO) at Stanford University published a study that followed the educational advances of more than 97,000 college students in New York over four years. The research found that charter school students have a level equivalent to receiving an additional 22 days of reading learning and 63 days of math a year compared to their public school counterparts. The results of students attending schools affiliated with a charter management organization were even greater, adding an additional 57 days to reading and 103 to math.

School minority students, representing 92 percent of the study population, tested equally well at least 23 days in reading and 57 days in math compared to traditional minority students public. CREDO was clearly justified in concluding that, for minority students, attending nautical colleges “indicated a significant academic advantage.” However, this was not the most significant finding of the study.

Last week in the Wall Street Journal, Conor P. Williams, a progressive Century Foundation researcher, defended the letter:

American nautical schools enroll a larger proportion of students of color than traditional public schools and a similar proportion of English learners. . .

Better debate around chartered schools will focus on the service they provide to their students. In a Democratic debate last fall, Julian Castro stated that charters do not perform better than district schools. It is often heard and has some empirical basis, notably a 2013 Stanford study that found that nationwide students learn at rates similar to district letters and schools.

But nautical schools are particularly effective with some historically less beleaguered groups. The Stanford study found that they encourage greater learning than district schools for English students, as well as African-American and Hispanic students living in poverty. And the performance of school charters varied greatly by state. The Massachusetts charters performed much better than the state’s traditional public schools, while the Nevada charters performed much worse.

MEA’s attacks on Trump ahead of Tuesday’s main sessions mask the ongoing struggle of the #RedforEd movement. Activists #RedforEd in most states are strongly in support of Bernie Sanders, as was the case in Minnesota, where one of the leaders of the St. Paul Teachers Federation who has recently authorized a strike spoke at the meeting. of Sanders eve, and another is a board member of an activist group that approved of Sanders in January.

State leaders in the unions of teachers have joined in their attacks on Trump, but more circumspect when it comes to choosing the Democratic nomination between Sanders and Biden.

In Michigan, MEA’s Herbart outright attacked President Trump, as he did in this retweet:

Why defeating Trump this fall is absolutely imperative, but of course that’s not enough. Great work will be needed to build / rebuild democracy in the United States and around the world. https://t.co/4QiqShGyuH

– Sam Bagenstos (@sbagen) March 5, 2020

The choice between Sanders and Biden, Herbart has been more subtle, as he was in this recent retweet of Joe Biden’s endorsement of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA):

@ JoeBiden has served our country well and we need it now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa

– Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Herbart also retweeted this March 4 tweet from Joe Thomas, head of the Arizona Association Association:

When in doubt, supporters of a losing candidate will vote for the eventual candidate, you are reinforcing this possibility. Set the expectation that everyone will come together. Reinforce it until everyone internalizes it as your only option. # 2020election

– Joe Thomas (@ AZ1Thomas) March 4, 2020

One week after Tuesday’s primary in Michigan, attention will be drawn to the primaries of four major states where the #RedforEd movement has been active since the scene broke two years ago: Arizona, where it was launched. the #RedforEd movement in March 2018, Florida. , Illinois and Ohio.