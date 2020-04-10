The microbiology lab tested positive for KEVID-19

WINNIPEG –

The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg recognizes two of its colleagues testing positive for COVID-19.

The Health Ministry of Canada confirmed the results, and added that communication between staff was well tested, according to a statement sent to CTV News.

The statement “Employees are self-segregated and adhere to health practices” “Travel or community health is anyone who will comply follow-up procedures to prevent the spread of disease. “

The lab said it was not expected that they would see some of their employees, but said they were prepared “by continued business planning” to ensure that work continued. panic continues.

The report states, “We want our employees to get back on track quickly and to think of them and their families during this difficult time,”

The laboratory adds all procedures for cleaning and disinfecting the working and traditional areas, and the staff practices the separation, hand washing and breathing of the air, such as coughing into their arms.

The National Microbiology Laboratory investigates the spread and treatment of infectious diseases. The institute is one of the involved in the study of sterilization for N95 masks.

. [tags for competitors] winnipeg [t] news [t] manitoba [t] local [t] winnipeg [t] video [t] crime [t] death of people [t] plane [ t] bomb [t] sports [t] weather [t] pictures [t] parenting [t] stores [t] food [t] around [t] health [ t] thompson [t] thompson [t] cky [t] cky news [t] CTV Morning