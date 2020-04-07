The Middle East still has the potential to evaluate the coronavirus -WHO response

CAIRO – Most countries in the Middle East are seeing concerns over the daily rise in cases of new coronavirus but the region still has the opportunity to contain its spread, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said. ) on Tuesday.

WHO has confirmed more than 77,000 cases and nearly 4,000 deaths in the eastern Mediterranean region, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Somalia and Djibouti, as well as states in the Middle East, but excluding Turkey.

Almost 78% of those cases are in Iran, with all other countries having fewer than 4,000 cases, and most fewer than 1,000, said Richard Brennan, the director of emergency services of WHO.

The death rate in the region is similar to that of the rest of the world and there has been encouraging signs of new cases in Iran flattening off in recent days, even as other states are at risk of an increase, he said. by Brennan at a media briefing in Cairo.

“In all other countries, in most cases we see about the increasing number of cases every day,” he said.

“We really need a comprehensive approach to the way we measure proven public health measures such as early detection, such as early diagnosis, the isolation of sick patients.”

Many countries in the region suffer from the effects of conflict and political crisis, raising concerns about their ability to cope with the new coronavirus.

International agencies have raised particular concerns with millions of refugees and internal people, and have warned that closing borders can make delivery of aid more difficult.

In Sudan, the United Nations on Tuesday appealed for the government to facilitate the provision of humanitarian access to more than 6 million people this year by quickly tracking access for medical and humanitarian workers .

“If not properly organized, the delivery of assistance may be delayed or fail to continue as a result of COVID-19,” said Gwi Yeop Son, U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, a statement said.

