The Milk: Cages – Album Review The Milk Cages Album Review

The milk

Cages

(Wah Wah 45s)

CD / LP / DL

January 17, 2020

The Milk release their third album, Cages, and get a new fan. They won this doubter with their widely acclaimed, very graceful, jazz-infused soulful funk rock.

I admit that when I first received Cages, I did what I do. Had a first spin on the CD, played a bit of each song and jumped to the next to get a general feel for the sound of the album. Although I was open to a wide range of music styles and genres, my first thoughts were, this is not for me. I ejected the CD, put it back in the jewelry box and threw it aside on my bundle listening to later albums.

During the holiday season, throwing some vinyl and CDs away, I came across Cages. I don’t know why, but something made me decide to do it again. I continued with my newly purchased headphones, I pressed play, and the cleanup continued quickly, undoubtedly helped by the beautifully sweet sounds that infiltrated my eardrum.

Opulent assonances and shiny musical craftsmanship

Listening to small fragments as I initially did does not do justice to the creativity, opulent assonances and glossy musicality on the album. Songs such as Wild Chained Man & Knock Me Out for Ten are complex, multi-layered creatures that create momentum for seemingly effortless crescendos. Elsewhere, while the sophistication and complexity are no less, they retain a subdued beauty on tunes such as colors. I am certainly not an expert in the kind of music the band plays, but the moment of a wild surrender in which I gave the album a new twist has opened my ears again and makes me heard again. I dipped a toe in the water and found it warm and welcoming.

As we approach 2020, some may say that the challenges we face are huge and seemingly insurmountable. While the band is aware of this and is looking forward to a world where the dividing lines seem to be getting bigger, they choose to tackle this by being inspired in a positive way. Their music has the ability to shine a clear light into the darkness, while Rick’s warm sonorous vocal envelops you in a warm embrace that gives you the feeling that everything will be alright. As the text of Never Come Down reads: “Start every day without a doubt, go and make yourself so proud …”

All words by Neil Hodge. You can find more of Neil’s writing about Louder Than War at him author archive. You can also find Neil online at his blog thegingerquiff.

