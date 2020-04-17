The milky chance of releasing an acoustic EP is recorded in isolation

Milky Chance have released an EP with acoustic tracks recorded from their homes amid a coronavirus pandemic. “Stay Home Sessions” features four tracks from the 2019 album “Mind The Moon” that were recorded in isolation.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPG7hMvC3Vg (/ embed)

“Because we all have to stay home but want to continue playing music together, we came up with these acoustic versions that were recorded at home,” the group said in a statement.

“We send love to all of you! Keep everyone safe!”

Milky Chance has sought help from additional musicians to record the EP, including regular touring drummer Sebastian Schmidt. Most importantly, the song “Eden’s House” has the character of fans of the band providing backup vocals, originally performed by Ladysmith Black Mambazo in the album version.

Currently, the German outfit is preparing to perform at the event “One World: Together At Home”. Curated by Lady Gaga in support of frontline health workers, the historic flow will be realized tomorrow (April 18). It will feature over one hundred performers, including John Legends, Paul McCartney, Billy Eilish, Assassins and Stevie Wond.

Late last year, Milky Chance launched a blog called Milky Change to discuss environmental issues in music and offer fans tips on sustainability.

“Our goal is to highlight the issue of climate change and sustainability and how it specifically affects the music world,” the band said.

“Let’s radiate the good and change the situation.”