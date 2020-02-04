The ministers are providing EUR 500 million for the rehabilitation of animal husbandry: Nu.nl

The ministers plan to allocate around 500 million euros to buy up farmers who want to give up and help ranchers make their operations more sustainable, the news website Nu.nl said on Tuesday.

The plans will be released later this week and will add to the earlier € 180 million package that is designed to help pig farmers exit the sector, said Nu.nl. The website bases its claim on confidential sources in The Hague.

Much of the money – around EUR 350 million – is used to buy businesses that produce large quantities of nitrogen in the form of ammonia in manure and are located in environmentally sensitive areas in the country.

Ministers hope that provincial councils and the private sector will also contribute to the funding, said Nu.nl.

Last year, Johan Remkes, accused by the government of finding out of the nitrogen pollution crisis, said the Netherlands must take “drastic measures” by lowering speed limits and livestock farming to protect vulnerable parts of the landscape.

Pig and poultry farms are responsible for 46% of nitrogen pollution in rural areas, Remkes said in his report.

Provincial governments should consider which farms could be bought and closed. Farms should also be able to innovate more quickly to reduce slurry emissions.

