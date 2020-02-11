The ministry detects 19 facial mask offenses and RM67,400 connections from Malaysia

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution claimed that the face masks (surgery / medicine) were regulated goods under the 2009 Price Control Regulation and the 2009 Price Control Regulation (No. 2). – Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, February 11 – The Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection (KPDHEP) has inspected 2,453 business premises from January 25 to date. Of the total of 19 crimes, 19 were found to be RM4,343.50 with a total value of RM 67,400 and a seizure value.

His minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in a statement that of the 19 crimes, 16 were sold above the maximum price while the remaining prices were not shown.

He claimed that the face masks (surgery / medicine) were regulated goods under the Controlled Prices of 2009 and the Maximum Pricing of 2009 (No.2).

“This means that any seller who sells face masks above the regulated price has committed an offense under the 2011 Price Control and Anti-Profit Act (AKHAP).

“KPDNHEP enforcement officers will improve monitoring of store masks until the 2019 coronavirus problem (2019-nCoV) can be contained to prevent sales beyond the control price or undue price increases under AKHAP 2011,” he said.

He said to protect consumers from profit activities after the demand for the item increased, KPDNHEP law enforcement officers carried out daily inspections on January 25 in the stores where the face masks were sold nationwide.

The maximum prices for the face mask are as follows:

ART

MAXIMUM RETAIL PRICE (RM)

Face mask 1-layer (ear hook)

100 pieces x 1 box

7.00 per box

Face mask 2-ply (ear hook)

100 pieces x 1 box

10.00 per box

0.20 per unit

3-layer face mask (ear & head strap)

50 pieces x 1 box

0.80 per unit

3-layer face mask (to be tied)

50 pieces x 1 box

0.80 per unit

N95

20 pieces x 1 box

6.00 per unit

Saifuddin Nasution hoped that the ministerial traders would continue to comply with the law.

He also urged consumers to file a complaint with the ministry through one of the nine complaints, including WhatsApp, on 019-2794317 if they found that the items sold were above control prices. – Bernama