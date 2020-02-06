The Ministry of Communications calls on the NHK to further reduce television fees

Communication Minister Sanae Takaichi asked NHK on Wednesday to further reduce subscription fees.

The application was included in a series of proposals put together by Takaichi. The proposals were approved the same day at a meeting of the Radio Regulatory Council, which advises the minister.

After the expected approval of the cabinet, the proposals will be presented to the state parliament together with the draft NHK budget for the financial year 2020.

The public service broadcaster has already decided to cut television fees and expand the scope of fee exemptions by the end of 2020 to reduce the burden on viewers by the equivalent of 6 percent of 2018 fee revenue.

The NHK fee is currently 2,280 yen per month for a satellite contract.

Takaichi also urged NHK to include specific management reform measures in its mid-term business program from fiscal 2021.

The broadcaster was also instructed to consolidate subsidiaries and affiliates of public interest.

The city council wants NHK to cut television fees as much as possible as revenue increases, Susumu Yoshida, chairman of the panel, told a press conference.