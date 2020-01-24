The Ministry of Education is lowering the dirt record to demonstrate the power of apprenticeship training

To show that the children are doing badly, the Ministry of Education (DfE) has teamed up with SB.TV and the grime artist P Money to publish an exclusive track – “The Calling” – in which seven trainees work.

The campaign was launched to increase the reach of DfE’s larger Fire It Up training campaign, which aims to promote apprenticeships among young people, parents and employees.

The project developed by M & C Saatchi is part of a partnership with Jamal Edwards MBE, the founder of SB.TV. SB.TV has been a YouTube channel for 13 years, undercutting the music industry and encouraging a generation of black British artists.

In order to demonstrate the talent of the trainees, the title and the music video were supported by seven trainees, who dealt with drone building, sound and video production, lighting, hair and make-up.

Given the nature of the project, P Money spits out bars that are inspired by his own entry-level experience and reflect the spark, energy, and determination of the trainees. The song can be streamed on Spotify and the music video has been uploaded to SB.TV’s YouTube channel.

In addition to the music video, there are three making-of videos that show the trainees in action.

A video shows Clara Kheradmandi, a 21-year-old trainee in broadcasting at the BBC. The second making-of video shows the seven trainees who are jointly promoting the route. Among them were 19-year-old Shola West, an apprentice in digital marketing at Whitehat, and 24-year-old Tafadzwa Muchenje, an apprentice in social media at Channel 4. A 21-year-old trainee in a BT network called Nathan Dickson who built and the drone was configured to show a preview of the track at a launch party at Wilberforce College in Hull.

The third episode shows the creation of the music video and shows the 21-year-old trainee as production assistant Lilly Hudson, the 18-year-old electrical trainee Katie Harvey and the 18-year-old trainee as hair professional Kacy Ruff.

Gemmaine Walsh, director of the communications group, said of the launch of the campaign: “Jamal’s success in making SBTV one of the UK’s best known music brands shows what you can do if you follow your passion and choose a different path. Its authenticity will appeal to both young people and business owners when it comes to dealing with some of the people we really want to talk to.

“This partnership will be invaluable as we want to showcase the range of opportunities that apprenticeships can offer to everyone in the UK.”

