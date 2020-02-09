The Ministry of Education is not aiming to drop out of school this year when transitioning from elementary school to secondary school in Malaysia

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the ministry is targeting zero early school leavers this year when elementary school students enter secondary schools. – Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

KULAI, February 9 – The Ministry of Education has set itself the goal of not allowing early school leavers for elementary school students this year.

His deputy minister, Teo Nie Ching, said the goal was achievable after the student transition rate from elementary to secondary school increased last year.

She said last year that the student transfer rate had risen to 98.42 percent, compared to 96.81 percent in 2018.

“This year the ministry will focus on achieving the goal. We want to make sure that all elementary school students can continue their secondary education, ”she told reporters after starting the national Ziarah Cakna (home visit) program here today.

Teo said that under the program, teachers would visit students’ homes to help them overcome the difficulties they face and provide support they may need.

Last year, 66,586 students, attended by 59,739 families, received a home visit from 102,488 teachers as part of the program. – Bernama