The Ministry of Finance imposes cost restrictions on unauthorized heads

Sections such as family health and well-being, pharmacy, food and public distribution, and AYUSH receive funding according to the budget, while others such as fertilizer, post, road transport, oil, trade and coal are declining. .

latest update: April 8, 2020, 9:32 PM IST

The Treasury Department on Wednesday imposed spending restrictions on ministries and various departments due to income constraints caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Few ministries and agencies, such as family health and wellness, pharmacies, food and public distribution, and AYUSH receive funding on a budget basis, and others, such as fertilizer, post, road transport, oil, trade, and coal, reduce costs. Will face.

“The existing guidelines for cost control have been reviewed. Given the current situation caused by COVID-19 and subsequent locks, it is predicted that the government’s cash situation may be under stress in the first quarter of 2020-21.” The administrative note issued by the Ministry of Finance says.

With this in mind, it is necessary to adjust government spending and determine the quarterly expenditure program (QEP) or the monthly expenditure program (MEP) of a particular ministry or ministry.

Priority is given to departments and ministries in terms of their importance in the current situation. Those in category A receive funds according to the approved program, while people under B and C see their costs reduced.

Those in category A are guided by the MEP or QEP, while the monthly expenditure in Group B may be maintained in 8-20 months from the budget estimate (BE) for the years 2020 to 2121 for the first month, and in each Stage about 6% 21 for the last two months of the first quarter.

For category C, offices must limit total costs to 15% from 202-2020.

Some of the important areas that fall into this category include corporate affairs, public investment and investment management, housing and urban affairs, and employment and employment.

According to him, large-scale cases are still handled by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Ministries and departments are advised to follow the instructions exactly and to adjust the costs according to the current tax, and any deviation from these instructions will require prior approval by the Ministry of Finance.

The progress comes days after the union’s cabinet approved a 30 percent cut in salaries and benefits for members of parliament for a year. The president, vice president and governors also decided to reduce their wages as a concerted effort to help fight the deadly virus.

Earlier, sources said the Treasury Department was working on a second bailout package for the Indian economy, which has been severely damaged by the outbreak of the virus and may be announced in the next few days.

Last month, the government announced a 1.70-rupee Kerchk rescue package in the form of food and cash transfers to vulnerable sections of society to help them cope with the difficulties caused by locked locks.

Sources said that now, the government is trying to achieve the stimulus that should be given to the hard economic sectors such as MSME, agriculture and allied activities, civilian air transport and hospitality after the removal of the lock.

