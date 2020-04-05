The Ministry of Labor allows the coronavirus to be locked after the EPF is disabled

The Ministry of Labor has allowed more than six subscribers who are members of the EPFO ​​Pension Fund to pay no more than three months’ basic salary in excess of their share of their EPF account due to remaining silent on the fight against COVID. 19 harvest.

In addition, the Employees’ Employment Funds (EPFO) also announced on Saturday morning the online settlement of claims without online intervention for all KYC complaint subscribers during the holiday.

A statement from the Ministry of Labor stated that the Ministry had issued a statement on 28 March 2020 amending the 1952 Employee Fund.

The decision was made due to the siege across the country to fight COVID-19.

The ministry said that in this announcement, non-refundable withdrawals are not allowed to be more than the basic salary and allowance of my dear for three months or at most 75% of the credit amount of their EPF account, which is less.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been announced, so workers working in factories and factories across India who are members of the EPF plan are eligible for the 1952 non-refundable down payment.

Subparagraph (3) of subparagraph 68L is listed in the 1952 EPF Plan. The Employee Fund Reform Plan (Amendment), 2020, has been in place since March 28.

Following the warning, the EPFO ​​has issued instructions to its field offices for the processing offices of any program received from members to assist them in combating the situation.

In its communications, the EPFO ​​stated that officers and staff should immediately process EPF subscribers’ claims so that relief work could reach the worker and his family to help them fight COVID-19.

“We are pleased to announce that our online application for the Covid-19 harvesting facility has been successfully launched at 11 a.m. today (Saturday). We have invented. The server is fully updated and compatible with all members who know KYC (know their customer).

“This will be a pattern change in claims settlement that will be possible to resolve within three days. These facilities will stop manual intervention. EPF claims will be resolved completely online,” an official said.