The Ministry of Talent, VIVO Nue, HammaJack + More

The Ministry of Talent, A global creative talent management group specializing in digital influencers is looking for a full-time position Senior Talent Booker (SYD) to identify potential new talent. The Ministry of Talents represents some of the country’s leading digital influencers and creative talents, including Steven Khalil, Amy Sheppard, Lisa Hyde and Michael Brunelli. The role includes managing talent offerings for potential customers, regularly tracking offers, PR and calendar management, and updating and knowing the blogger revolution. If you have a passion for sales and experience with talent bookers, apply now!

VIVO Nue, Australia’s first and only real food protein brand is looking for two part-time workers Digital and Strategic Marketing Juniors (ESD) join their team. VIVO is the only Australian whole food brand that is free from natural flavors and uses simple, safe and biodegradable packaging. The role of digital marketing includes social media management, SEO, website management and the processing of social ads. The strategic marketing role consists in the maintenance and development of new marketing channels, PR and relationship management. If you would like to further develop and disseminate VIVO’s message, apply today.

Hamma Jack, a specialized agency for digital analysis and marketing, is looking for a full-time position Marketing Lead (MELB) be responsible for all marketing. The successful candidate will work for a number of clients, from blue chips to startups, and be involved in social marketing campaigns, digital PR, digital strategies, and growth hacking sprints. The ideal applicant has experience with Facebook Planning, SEM (Bing and Google) and the Hubspot platform, as well as an interest in other Martech and Adtech platforms and functions. Apply here.

The Carlton Club and Windsor Castle looking part time Graphic design & social media manager (MELB) join their team. Apply now!

carpenter, one of the leading and most respected Australian fashion brands, is aiming for full-time employment Online VIP coordinator (SYD), Apply today.

theory are looking for a full time Concession Store Manager and Assistant Manager (MELB), Apply here.

