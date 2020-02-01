The missing 11-year-old boy is now at risk, says the sheriff’s office

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado (KDVR) – Authorities are asking the public for help finding a Colorado 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday.

Gannon Stauch’s stepmother last saw him at home between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday. The shrubs live in Security, southeast of Colorado Springs.

The stepmother said that Gannon left the house at some point during these 45 minutes to play at a friend’s house nearby. He hasn’t been seen since.

At a press conference on Thursday, the El Paso County sheriff’s office said the case had been upgraded from an out of control case to a vulnerable case due to lack of time, weather, Gannon’s young age, and taking medication.

The sheriff’s office also urged people not to spread false information on social media.

“The timely identification of credible tips by our detectives is no longer possible,” said a spokesman.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that his serious crime investigators have taken the case. They look for evidence and record all testimony.

“This case was referred to Major Crimes because they were able to collect information and focus on their investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

“All of the information can prove valuable in resolving the case and can be simple things that remember suspicious vehicles or people they saw in or around the area at the time of the incident,” said the sheriff’s office.

“My child has a purpose, my child has a life. And it is important for me and for everyone who is in this room, “said Stauch’s mother Landon Hyatt, adding:” This community loves you. Please come home.”

Gannon is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Investigation Hotline at 719-520-6666 or call 911 if necessary.

