The missing St. Petersburg Rottweiler reunited with the owner after a wild odyssey

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – He is at home, happy and healthy. Volunteers who helped bring a missing Rottweiler puppy to his home in St. Petersburg are thanked by the dog’s owner.

The puppy named “Mahi” disappeared in November.

Mahi’s owner Jason Gell had a party at Ferg’s Sports Bar in St. Petersburg.

Mahi spends his second night in his dog bed at his owner’s Shore Acres home. Somehow he ended up in a RV park in Seffner.

Mahi now weighs almost £ 100 when he disappeared in November when he disappeared in November.

“He is physically healthy. I mean, whoever had him, at least I will thank you enough for taking care of him physically. Emotionally he is totally confused and it will take a while, but that’s okay.” said Jason Gell.

That November night, Mahi managed to leave Gell’s yard.

The driver was reported to have told the police that he thought the dog was lost when he discovered it in the St. Pete neighborhood. A worker at Gell left a gate open for Mahi to flee.

Gell went public and told 8 On Your Side how the missing puppy consumed his life.

On Tuesday, Gell’s mother called Las Vegas with the good news that the dog was found in a motorhome in Seffner.

Gell even flew red eyes to reunite with his beloved doggie.

“I won the lottery and almost tore my heart out at the same time. Imagine taking everything you have and throwing it on the line and winning or losing, and in that case I won, ”said Gell.

He is sure that this is Mahi. He has an ear that tips over, a tooth that sticks out, and three gray hairs on the back of his neck.

“When I came in the door, he sat and snuggled into my lap and buried his face. Actually, I don’t know if you’ve ever seen a dog cry, it doesn’t happen very often. He did,” said Gell ,

He believes 8 On Your Side stories played a role in Mahi

Restoration.

Mahi is now microchipped, registered and will always be close to Jason.

“I literally tied him a rope instead of a leash because I know this won’t break,” said Gell.

Mahi’s story went nationwide, but how he came to Seffner is still a mystery.