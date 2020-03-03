[the-mission-at-kern-county-will-take-precautions-with-feasible-onset-coronavirus]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County claimed they’re acquiring in entrance of the coronavirus.

Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos and Program Director Steve Peterson will be attending a “Corona Virus Preparing Discussion” with Kern County’s Department of Public Wellbeing Tuesday, that is in accordance to the Mission at Kern County.

This discussion will be mentioning techniques for minimizing the transmission of the virus.

The mission mentioned they will carry on to clear and disinfect their shelter on a day by day basis. Hand sanitizing stations will be installed along with signage reminding people today to clean their arms.

They also add their reason is to “offer an ecosystem conducive to the physical, psychological and religious well-remaining of the men and women we serve by providing hope and a foreseeable future through Jesus Christ.”