The Mississippi inmate tries to hang up in the cell, the lawyer says

JACKSON, miss. (AP) – An inmate tried to hang himself up in a troubled Mississippi prison and was killed by a state troop officer, an attorney said in court files filed Saturday.

Casey L. Austin is one of the lawyers representing inmates in a federal lawsuit against Mississippi due to prison conditions in state prisons. Austin wrote that he was in Mississippi State Prison in Parchman to interview inmates on Friday when the incident happened.

“At around 2:00 p.m., I heard a Mississippi policeman tell Department 29 law enforcement officers that he had just cut one off,” Austin wrote. “Then he told the prison officer that he had killed an inmate who tried to hang himself in his cell.”

The soldier also said he took photos of the incident and sent them to a captain, Austin wrote. An ambulance arrived about 15 minutes later, the lawyer wrote.

The Associated Press sent questions on inmate condition to the Mississippi Correctional Facility on Saturday. There was no immediate response from the agency.

Austin did not identify the inmate who was trying to hang himself and gave no information about the condition of the man.

At least 14 inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since late December, most of them in Parchman. Many of them were killed in violent outbreaks. Two inmates died from hanging, and prison officials said one of them was alone in a cell and the lock was trapped inside. A statement from the Department of Corrections said that the other hanging appeared to be suicide.

The inmate lawsuit over the detention conditions is funded by Team Roc, a philanthropic group associated with the Roc Nation company of entertainment mogul Jay-Z.

Austin also wrote in papers filed on Saturday that he saw Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch in Parchman on Friday with about 20 people, including armed forces. He said they went to Division 29, where much of the violence took place.

Governor Tate Reeves said in his state of the state speech on Monday that he had ordered the Corrections Department to take steps to shutdown Unit 29, but the department has not indicated how long this will take.

Department’s interim commissioner, Tommy Taylor, said after Reeve’s speech that inmates in Department 29 now have clean water to drink and warm water to shower. He said some inmates had been unable to take a shower for several days while the prisons were closed due to the violence. He said that those who were no longer in custody had the opportunity to shower and get new clothes.

Taylor also said that the toilets were being repaired and the crews were repairing holes that were bringing rain into the buildings. He said workers also repair electrical and heating problems.