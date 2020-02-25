[The Mister: Universal Acquires Movie Rights to E.L. James’ New Novel]

The Mister: Universal Acquires Film Rights to E.L. James’ New Novel

Wide range is reporting that Universal Photographs has acquired the movie rights to Fifty Shades of Grey creator E.L. James’ new novel The Mister immediately after a heated bidding war.

James will generate the adaptation of her 2019 bestselling romance ebook, which tells the tale of a wealthy British aristocrat who falls in adore with his Albanian housekeeper, unaware that she is on the operate from human traffickers.

The novel follows the dashing and excellent-seeking Maxim Trevelyan, who inherits his family’s noble title, prosperity and estates and all the obligation that entails. It’s a role he’s not well prepared for and a single that he struggles to encounter. Having said that, his major challenge is fighting his motivation for an unanticipated, enigmatic youthful woman, Alessia Demachi, who’s not too long ago arrived in England, possessing small more than a hazardous and troublesome previous. Reticent, beautiful and musically gifted, she’s an alluring secret, and his longing for her deepens into a enthusiasm that he’s under no circumstances expert and dares not name. Maxim is faced with safeguarding her from the malevolence that threatens her, as effectively as defending his very own secrets.

Common senior vice president of output Sara Scott and director of progress Lexi Barta will oversee the task.

Universal acquired James’ Fifty Shades erotica trilogy in 2012. The film trilogy variations earned over $one.3 billion collectively at the globally box office environment.