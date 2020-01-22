The Mix: Chicago Restaurant Week and more fun things to do in Chicago from January 23-29

Looking for some fun things to see and do in Chicago in the coming week?

We have some suggestions to consider:

Good food

The culinary scene of the city is celebrated again during Chicago Restaurant Week January 24 to Feb. 9. Yes, you actually have more than a week to satisfy your desires, as the event brings together more than 400 city and suburban restaurants that represent a wide range of cuisines. The Prix Fixe menus offer multi-course meals: $ 24 for brunch / lunch and $ 36 or $ 48 for dinner. Go to eatitupchicago.com for a list of participating restaurants (don’t forget to make a reservation).

The art of drawing

Wassily Kandinsky. Untitled, c. 1915 The Art Institute of Chicago, gift from Richard and Mary L. Gray

For more than 50 years, art dealer Richard Gray and his wife, art historian Mary L. Gray, collected a remarkable collection of drawings about 700 years of Western art. More than 100 drawings from the pair’s collection can be seen in “Pure Drawing: Seven Centuries of Art from the Gray Collection.” While the collection includes masters such as Rubens, Boucher, Seurat, Van Gogh, Degas, Picasso, Pollock, de Kooning and Hockney, the Grays were also interested in lesser-known artists who have their legacy one that includes the value of centuries of drawing. From January 25 to May 10, Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $ 22- $ 25. Visit artic.edu.

Silent movie redux

During the silent film era in Japan (1920-1930), Benshi artists stood next to the screen to introduce and explain the story to the public, often for the artists. A modern twist on the concept, Neo Benshi, takes this tradition and challenges comedy teams to re-interpret video clips. The results are certainly hilarious. Hosted by Hoja Lopez and Emma Wargolet. At 7:30 PM January 26, IDE Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury. Tickets: $ 13. Go to ioimprov.com.

Hello cat!

Tigress cubs are photographed in the Patpara Nala well by veteran nature photographer Steve Winter. | © 2010 Steve Winter © 2010 Steve Winter

Nature photographer Steve Winter is eye to eye with the big cats. He has traveled the Himalayas in search of snow leopards, elusive jaguars in Latin American jungles, and chased the American cougar through the Hollywood Hills. Winter will tell his experiences and discuss the importance of protecting the world’s wild animals “On the trail of big cats,” the latest edition of the National Geographic Live series. At 3:00 pm. January 26, Auditorium Theater, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $ 42, $ 54. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.

New song, old song

Mandy Patinkin performs at the annual national dance institute at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in 2018 in New York City. Getty Images

If you only know Mandy Patinkin from his rendition of Saul Berenson in the Showtime series ‘Homeland’, here is your chance to see another side of the talented artist. Since the show filmed its last season in the fall of 2018, Patinkin, awarded with Patmy and Tony, has been working on a new album and concert tour in which he performs new songs and favorites from Broadway and the Great American Songbook. Pianist Adam Ben-David accompanies Patinkin. At 7:30 PM January 23, Chicago Theater, 175 N. State. Tickets: $ 45 +. Go to ticketmaster.com.

For the love of reading

Jose Cervantes as Porcupine, (from left) Joe Liolos as Bear, Whitney Dottery as Bunny, and Tyra Bullock as Mole in the “Bunny’s Book Club” of Lifeline Theater. “Suzanne Plunkett

KidSeries is currently a world premiere of on stage at the Lifeline Theater “Bunny’s Book Club”, a popular children’s book by Annie Silvestro and illustrator Tatjana Mai-Wyss. Adapted by ensemble member Aly Renee Amidei, the story follows Bunny, a young rabbit in love with books, who decides to start a book club with the help of her furry friends. For children from 5 years and older. Until February 16 at Lifeline Theater, 6912 N. Glenwood. Tickets: $ 15, $ 20. Visit lifelinetheatre.com.

Musical mix

The past, present and future are at work in the music of Matt Wilson & his orchestra. During the current tour of the band, the former frontman of Trip Shakespeare and his harp and banjo orchestra are previewing new material from the upcoming album “When I Was a Writer”, which contains new songs released after a few years from the songwriting from Wilson flocked. They also dig deep into Wilson’s past songbook and play their renditions of old songs. At 7:30 pm January 26, Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $ 15 – $ 22. Visit evanstonspace.com.

Madcap operetta

Led by Kirk Muspratt, the new Philharmonic opens its 2020 season with the operetta by Franz Lehar, “The Merry Widow.” Sung in English, the story (this time in the roaring 1920s) revolves around a rich widow and the attempts to find her the right husband while she yearns for her long-lost love. The cast consists of soprano Alisa Suzanne Jordheim, baritone Jesse Donner, mezzo-soprano Katherine Weber and tenor James Judd. From January 24-26, McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Cards: $ 59. Visit atthemac.org.

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.