The MLB baseball cap from New Era has developed a lot in over 100 years

While it is controversial whether the baseball game as we know it was actually invented in Cooperstown, there is no discussion that today’s baseball cap has its roots in New York State. But the ballcaps that you see on the heads of today’s Major Leaguers were made about four hours west of the Hall of Fame in Buffalo.

The New Era Cap Company, founded in 1920 by Ehrhardt Koch as E. Koch Company, received the name in 1922 that it still bears today. However, since the company is primarily focused on making Gatsby-style caps, it would be 12 years before New Era made its first baseball hat, Koch’s son Harold noticed how popular baseball had become and threw his father on the hook ,

New Era Mini Paperboy Style Cap with Ear Flap, 1920. (New Era)

The New Era Brooklyn-style hat, made from six panels sewn together, was actually made from the best materials of the day: a leather sweatband and heavy wool that would get wet on a hot summer day.

New Era’s first customer for his new baseball hat? The Cleveland Indians.

New Era Cleveland Indians Beanie, 1934 (New Era)

“They went to the team closest to us to Buffalo, which was only a train ride from Cleveland,” said New Era historian Jim Wannemacher of InsideHook. They knocked on the door and sold their first hat. It looks like the Cincinnati Reds logo, but back then it was the Cleveland Indians. You started there and every year thereafter, over the decades, you chose a different team. At that time there were only 16 teams. The mother of our current CEO, Christopher Koch, says Harold told her that once they have a team, they never lost it. “

Although the MLB teams chose their logos, New Era had some influence on how they actually appeared in hat form.

“If you look at the Yankees logo on the hat and the logo on the front of the jerseys, it’s not the same thing,” says Wannemacher. “So that we could embroider it, we had to make some adjustments to it. When we made optimizations, someone with ADD must have been there and they fixed it. When you look at a real New York Yankees logo, it’s neither symmetrical nor balanced. It was actually designed by Tiffany and whoever designed it didn’t have much focus on the typefaces and all that stuff. That is what they still use on the uniforms today. But we tweaked it to make a hat cleaner and simplify embroidery on such a small scale. “

New Era Blank Team Sports Cap, 1940s. (New era)

The business grew steadily in the 30s and 40s, but with just 25 players in a big league, it was not a big source of income to just sell a whole range of hats. In order to generate more money, New Era ensured that each team had home and away jerseys as well as a small stock of replacement hats. Since frugal MLB teams didn’t want to buy new hats every season, New Era entered the cleaning business.

“At the end of each season, they (MLB teams) packed the dirty, torn or thrashed caps, put them in a box and sent them back,” says Wannemacher. “We had a program where we refreshed it for $ 1.50 a cap, put it back in the box, and sent it back. So you didn’t buy complete sets from us every year. ”

A New Era Baseball A team cap for an amateur team, 1950s. (New era)

To make ends meet, New Era also started expanding its customer base.

“Back then, a large part of our income came from house to house, from city to city, from sales to small leagues, high schools, amateur leagues and so on,” says Wannemacher. “It was a lot of work, but we had a pretty good sales team that did it. You could choose your alphabet, your color and we would set it up that way. We have done a lot of things like this over the years that have fueled our business for a long time. They had pretty good foresight back then when they understood that if the Major League baseball players wore it, everyone else would fall in line. ”

New Era F team sports cap, 1950s. (New era)

New Era continued his hats in the same way until Harold brought in the classic 59FIFTY-style cap after his father’s death in 1954 to make the hats more uniform across the league.

To ensure that a team’s logo always appears like an organization billboard, Harold equipped 59FIFTYs with buckram on the inside to bring the front of the cap forward regardless of the wearer’s head shape.

A New Era MLB St. Louis Browns 59FIFTY Cap, 1958. (New Era)

“For this reason, we only carried out the Buckram in the two front fields in order to achieve this structure and uniformity,” says Wannemacher. “Then he (Harold) cleaned up the stencils to use lighter wool and sweat beads. He raised the seams and the hat became the 50s we know today. The panel sizes and shapes haven’t really changed. A lot of what has changed is how it is blocked. “

So what exactly does 59FIFTY stand for?

“It’s basically a model number,” says Wannemacher. “We have no idea why 59FIFTY. There are actually four versions of the customized baseball cap. There are 5000, 5400, 5500 and 5900, and at one point the upper limit they put on the top of the line was a 59FIFTY. It was kind of stuck. Some models are a bit older than 1954, but this year we started to call it 59FIFTY. “

New Era California Angels On-Field Cap, 1988. (New Era)

According to Wannemacher, this design remained largely unchanged until the 1980s, except that new teams were added.

One of these changes was to give teams the option to put a color other than green on the under-shade of their hats. Until the 1980s, green was used for the underblades of MLB hats because the color was believed to support the sun’s reflection on the lawn, meaning that a player’s eyes were less stressed.

The gray underside of the New Era Cincinnati Reds Home Cap, 1990. (New Era)

However, after Florida State University found that gray was a better option than green, New Era gave the teams the option to switch it. No one took them up until 1990, when the Cincinnati Reds turned gray and immediately went out to win the World Cup. “We like to praise for that,” says Wannemacher.

Interestingly, this Cincinnati team also led to another premiere for New Era and MLB: in 1990, commemorative hats were distributed on the field for the first time when a team won the World Series.

A New Era Cincinnati Reds Champions On-Field Cap, 1990. (New Era)

“We make two sets of hats with around 200-300 pieces in one pocket,” says Wannemacher. “We have our guy who has been doing this since the 90s and is waiting in the starting blocks. If he knows who won, he has a very good way of hiding one bag and then he takes the other out onto the field all of them and then go back, grab the other one and bring them home with him. The other set will be dismantled and recycled. Our contract says we have to get rid of it. “

The story of the Reds is good, but another classic story of the New Era lore is how Brooklyn-born director Spike Lee ended up with the iconic red Yankee hat that he and, to a lesser extent, Fred Durst made famous.

The New Era Lace Lee Red New York Yankees Cap, 1996. (New Era)

“Spike Lee called us before Game 3 of the 1996 World Series between Atlanta and New York,” said Wannemacher. “He called our owner on the phone and said, ‘I’m going down there and want to see if you can make me a red Yankees hat. ‘. Spike called back and said, “Don’t hang up, I’m just asking for a red hat.”

While the New Era contract stipulated that the brand could only manufacture blue Yankees hats, Chris decided to represent Lee.

Yankee New Era NY All Over Custom Design, 2006. (New Era)

Chris called George Steinbrenner and called (the league office). Both said: ‘A cap. Yes, go ahead and do it. “And Spike, who was Spike during this game, made a spectacle of himself and was seen in the newspapers, and the next day our phones rang off the hook asking how to get a red Yankee hat. ”Says Wannemacher. “We had to renegotiate the contract. A few years later, Fred Durst took the red Yankee hat, wore it on stage, put it in a song, and that was when sales went crazy. That changed our business overnight. We have moved from a baseball hat store to a custom lifestyle store. We have more than doubled our business in five years. “

The 59FIFTY Lee and Durst, which is famous today, is made of moisture wicking polyester that provides UV protection and helps improve performance in the field.

New Era Chance The Rapper 3-Cap, 2017. (New Era)

“We have abandoned what we thought was performance and have steadily increased it over the years,” says Wannemacher. “It gets even better. But it’s still a tailored hat and the basic components are the same. It’s sweaty and buttoning and all of that. Not much has changed about that. Some steps are carried out exclusively by hand. But now we have 1,300 machines that do the embroidery. But they all have to be set up. There are 22 sets of hands that follow these 22 steps to make a baseball cap. “

It’s a relatively humble crew for a company that is now popular around the world and is celebrating its 100th birthday.

Speaking of birthday: New Era celebrates its 100th anniversary with a number of special collaborations with fashion brands such as Levi’s and Helmut Lang as well as the watchmaker Casio. A retrospective at the Buffalo History Museum will open in fall 2020.

Hats off to them.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.