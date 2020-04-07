The MLB considers the plan to restart Baseb Season in May

The Major League Baseball and its players’ union believe that this is a very complex and unorthodox plan to start the sport again next month – something that would have radical changes in the game and could lead to the isolation of players and coaches for the entire season if the coronavirus epidemic spreads throughout the summer.

According to ESPN, the unusual proposal of the championship to start the season of 2020 next month won the blessing of high level public health employees. But to comply with the guidelines for online social networking and expected locks in many states where teams play, the MLB will try to locate all groups in a metropolitan area and enforce a number of new rules to prevent it. spread between players, coaches and referees.

According to ESPN, the championship plan “would allow all 30 teams to play games without fans in the wider Phoenix area, including Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field, 10 spring training facilities and perhaps other nearby fields.” coaching staff and other key staff would be isolated in local hotels, where they would live in relative isolation and travel only to and from the stadium, according to sources. Federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention s and the National Institutes of Health supported a plan that will follow the strict isolation, promote social distancing and will allow MLB to become the first professional sport will return. “

In addition, the league is proposing other, possible changes to the game to comply with public health rules to stop the spread of coronavirus. These could include:

– Players and coaches sitting on the stands are at least six feet from the hotel rather than the dirt road.

– Using an electronic strike zone to call balls and strikes, the referee of the domestic platform could remain separated from the blow and the catch.

– Does not visit fortifications by trespassers or coaches.

– Application of double heads with seven entries, which will probably cover the lost games and achieve a normal season of 162 games.

– Increased use of microphones on the spot worn by players for TV shows.

Negotiations are under way on how many members of each group will be instructed to live within the proposed “bubble”, which could also include representatives from group executives, scouts and the media.

“As a consequence and potentially difficult as some of the challenges may be,” the sources told ESPN, “the championship and the union are motivated to do the work, because they understand that the alternative may be worse for both sides: no basketball at all in 2020. “

