The modern family welcomes change, but not enough

TV ReviewsAll of our TV reviews in one convenient place.

“Dead On a Rival” is a strange episode of Modern Family. It is not bad and it is not good. It’s full of flat jokes, but also a few character moments that should be important. It’s an episode that doesn’t exactly know what it’s supposed to be, but it does manage to find something essential here and there, even if it’s mostly water. Truly, that describes most of this last season, which couldn’t improve on its last section and instead was content with familiar storylines and a disappointing lack of variety.

I think the main problem with this last season is that the show cannot commit to a real, significant sense of change. There were incremental movements, but nothing got stuck. “Dead On A Rival” works in a similar way. There are some promising, fascinating moments throughout the episode when you’re ready to look for it: Alex basically becomes Claire looking for an assistant, and Gloria realizes that her stranglehold on Manny may lead to emotional behavior. But I feel like I’ve mentioned “promising moments” throughout the season, and most of them have relied on a single episode rather than an actual relay sheet.

But let’s start with Gloria, because there is a confirmation here that could pay off. When Manny’s father Javier comes to visit, he comes up with an offer: to take Manny on a one-year trip around the world. Gloria immediately rejects the idea, despite her son’s excitement. Then, when the family takes part in his one-man play, which is about as hideous as you would think, knowing Manny has a change of heart. She suddenly sees Manny as the protected child he is. Although she doesn’t like Javier, she wants Manny to have this experience to get out of his comfort zone.

As the loyal readers know here, Manny is my personal punching bag, a character who is so monotonous, stagnant and scratchy that every scene he gets hurts even the best consequences. This is the only time the show confirms that he’s been in the same queue for years. Over the past few seasons, Manny has failed with every dramatic and romantic persecution he faces, and has failed again. There were no fluctuations in his character, no indication that he would become another person or grow in any way. It was painful to watch. I hope that this way, Modern Family will take the character in a different direction and maybe give him a final farewell that is not just a joke about being bad with women or being a terribly disgusting art student.

Similarly, Alex was never given much to do, especially in those later seasons. She jumped from college to some jobs with no real direction or story. She’s the kind of character that gets a great job opportunity, disappears for a few episodes, and then shows up to let everyone know that the job didn’t work and she goes back to … whatever she does. It would be nice to see how she receives narrative impulses, and that starts here. Sure, the idea that she’s hesitating to hire a hot assistant isn’t the funniest setup, but I think the show gives Alex a sense and a sense of herself.

The rest of the episode largely falls into the pure filler category. Cam and Mitchell receive a surprise guest, a man who grew up in their house and has now returned to die there, and he teaches them that there is something you can live for in your golden years if you are ridiculous Resentment. It is a “classic” Mitch and Cam, all pettiness and vindictiveness only because of it. It’s good! Claire and Phil’s plot is also a hop, skip and jump as an old neighbor (Josh Gad) returns to town boasting the wealth of becoming a tech guru, and Phil offers the opportunity to take a year-long space flight. Phil freaks out, doesn’t want to die in space and Claire tries to wriggle into a job. This is all normal, but is offset by the more promising events in “Dead On A Rival”.

Scattering observations