[The Mom Halt: Dwelling is a single pleased warm mess]

There was a time, a very little far more than half a calendar year ago, when I prayed for our boxer puppy to are living.I prayed there would be a working day exactly where I could get our canine on walks all around the community and to perform at the dog park. I hoped we’d go by way of the usual dog phases with him, by means of housetraining and instructing him tricks. I hoped with every little thing I had, that our doggy Gus would be close to to are living a extensive, satisfied daily life.But when he was only 8-weeks-aged, soon following a freak incident that still left […]