The Montreal group leader takes part in a team discussion in Split-City in St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay Rays’ main owner, Stuart Sternberg, greets people before a press conference at the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Sternberg spoke about examining the prospect of future home games in Montreal.

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays’ team plans with Montreal are still in the works, if you ask the owner of the Rays, Stuart Sternberg, and the Montreal Group in hopes of achieving this.

“That’s real,” Bronfman said to TSN 690. “This year we’ll prove it.”

Stephen Bronfman, a Canadian businessman, says he not only expected the plan to work but threw a light bump on the city of St. Petersburg when asked how the group expected the MLB Players Union to agree to the plan, to spend the first part of the season in Florida and then move north.

“Let’s say the relocation (to Montreal) takes place in the second week of June, mid-June,” said Bronfman. “The school days are over. The family moves, they move to Montreal for the summer. Women are happy. City more beautiful than St. Petersburg, please. Much more open-minded. A lot more fun. “

The mayor of St. Petersburg, Rick Kriseman, has opposed the split-season arrangement and has asked the team to maintain its current lease, which runs until 2027.

“I continue to believe that the Rays Organization will decide whether the Tampa Bay area, and St. Pete in particular, remains the best place to play baseball and be successful in the long term,” Kriseman said in a memo.

Mayor Kriseman added that the city of St. Petersburg will not make a public contribution to the construction of a new stadium for a part-time team and is ready to discuss financing a full-time team in St. Petersburg.

“We are not a part-time city, we are a full-time city,” said Kriseman. “Would we miss the team? Absolutely … Can we survive without the team? Absolutely.”

MLB representative Rob Manfred, however, comes on board with the possible two-city season. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Thursday’s 100% exchange plan is the best way to keep the rays in Tampa.