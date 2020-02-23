[the-most-astounding-celeb-transformations-of-the-7-days]

Now let us get him out of the way: just one of the world's most well-known actors is shaking a mullet.

Certain, it really is for a movie role, but nonetheless, a mullet is a mullet. That is just one of the wonderful variations in the hair of stars that were decreased in this week's summary of the most awesome transformations, which also contains a former Grey's Anatomy star debuting a new extraordinary hairstyle and Sharon osbourne changing their locks for the first time in a lot more than 15 a long time. Furthermore, Justin Bieber He last but not least gave his fans what they required and headed to the razor to say goodbye to his & # 39 stache & # 39 in the headlines. RIP, Biebs facial hair.

In addition to some hair shakes, other celebrity transformations consist of drew Barrymore documenting the ongoing wellness trip and a sporting activities legend that demonstrates a attainable new vocation as a rapper, producing his official debut on the songs scene this 7 days.