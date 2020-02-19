[the-most-dangerous-national-rail-stations-in-croydon-ranked-by-crime-statistics]

We will use your email address only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Noticefor details of your data protection rights Invalid Email

For most of us living in South London, using trains is part of daily life.

That’s even more true for Croydon residents where the London Underground does not stretch to, so instead many of us rely on Thameslink and Southern Rail.

But with so many of us spending so much time at these stations, do we know how safe they are?

MyLondon has looked into crime data at all National Rail stations in the borough of Croydon.

Thousands of us use these stations every year, even millions at some stations.

But the busiest station, East Croydon is not quite the most dangerous. Despite having by far the highest number of crimes in the last 12 months, a period from February 2019 to January 2020, East Croydon is only third most dangerous.

This is because we are factoring in the wildly different numbers of passengers at each station. So when taking into account there were 194 crimes recorded, wit 12,130,971 passengers flowing through, it equals 1.6 per 100,000 passengers.

The most dangerous station is South Croydon, where there were 1.76 crimes per 100,000 passengers, despite a total of just 11 crimes.

A total of five stations have had a totally crime-free 12 months according to data from British Transport Police. They were: Coulsdon Town, Purley Oaks, Reedham, Riddlesdown and Woodmansterne.

Below is a table showing all the stations in South London marked safest to most dangerous.

Rank Station Total crimes reported Passengers Crime per 100,000 passengers 13= Coulsdon Town 0 132,796 0.00 13= Purley Oaks 0 322,514 0.00 13= Reedham 0 124,711 0.00 13= Riddlesdown 0 198,287 0.00 13= Woodmansterne 0 161,025 0.00 12 Norwood Junction 14 2,132,959 0.66 11 Purley 14 1,675,357 0.84 10 Waddon 3 342,113 0.88 9 Norbury 19 2,007,105 0.95 8 Selhurst 9 856,961 1.05 7 Kenley 3 226,557 1.32 5= West Croydon 37 2,556,316 1.45 5= Sanderstead 8 551,249 1.45 4 Coulsdon South 12 808,373 1.48 3 East Croydon 194 12,130,971 1.60 2 Thornton Heath 31 1,928,250 1.61 1 South Croydon 11 625,763 1.76

