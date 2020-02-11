The most dangerous neighborhoods of Kingston upon Thames in 2019

Kingston upon Thames is a great place to live, consistently at the top or at the top of the ranking of the best places to live in London.

And why not? There is a lively city center, good schools, a university and properties with large (ger) gardens.

But each neighborhood has a crime. Only Sutton, Merton, Richmond, Harrow and Bexley have better crime rates.

While in London in 2019 there were around 101.62 crimes per 1,000 people reported to the Metropolitan Police, the figure for Kingston upon Thames is only 72.9 per 1,000 people.

In 2019, there were a total of 12,522 crimes in the borough, which may sound like a lot, but only represent 1.37% of all crimes reported to the Metropolitan Police in London in 2019.

However, a deeper dive into the neighborhoods where crime is most significant reveals a more nuanced picture. Of all the police forces in Kingston, one accounted for 30% of all crime reported, while five neighborhoods accounted for almost 60% of all crime in the borough.

On average, 1,097.75 crimes were committed each month in Kingston upon Thames, with the highest number, 1,201, recorded in July 2019 and the lowest 1023, recorded in December.

The most dangerous neighborhoods in Kingston upon Thames

5. Canbury – 812

In Canbury, in the north of the borough, the localized crime rate was 54 per 1,000 population, almost half the London average.

Despite this, the most common type of crime recorded was violence against the person, with 202 cases during the year. Theft is the second most frequent, with 193 cases in 2019.

The largest number of crimes was recorded in July, while 90 were committed in the borough.

4. Saint Mark’s – 884

In St Mark’s, a total of 884 crimes were committed in 2019, which equates to a crime rate of 63.65 per 1,000 people.

The most common type of crime recorded was theft, with 258 cases in the neighborhood in 2019. The second most common type was violence against the person, with 210 cases, followed by 110 vehicle offenses.

The worst month for any crime in St Mark was the month of May, with 97 crimes reported to the police.

3. Beverley – 894

Beverley’s crime rate for 2019 was 81.04, after 894 crimes were committed in the neighborhood in 2019.

Theft was the most common type of crime recorded in the neighborhood, with 263 reported to the police. There were 215 cases of violence against the person, while vehicle-related offenses were the third most common type of crime, with 103 in 2019.

The worst month for crime was October with 85, but November and May both saw 84 crimes and 83 were recorded in March.

2. Norbiton – 934

Norbiton had a crime rate of 85.49 after 934 crimes were committed in the area in 2019.

In total, 304 cases of violence against the person were reported to Met police in 2019, by far the most common type of crime in the neighborhood.

The other most common types of crime in 2019 were drug-related crimes, 126, followed by theft, with 118.

The highest number of crimes recorded in a butterfly was 123 in April.

1. Grove – 3,780

Grove is more than four times more dangerous than Norbiton, the next district on the list.

Centered around Kingston High Street, downtown and the river, a whopping 3,780 crimes were committed here at a rate of 311.59 per 1,000 population. This is about three times more than the London average.

He also has on average more than 10 crimes committed every day in the neighborhood. There were also 739 cases of violence against the person and 324 cases of drug-related offenses.

Theft accounts for almost half of the crime in the neighborhood, with 1,770 committed in 2019.

Complete list of Kingston neighborhoods classified from safest to most dangerous

16. Coombe Vale – 313

15. Tudor – 349

14. Old Malden – 363

13. St James – 403

12. Surbiton Hill – 444

11. Alexandra – 456

10. Berrylands – 458

9. Chessington North and Hook – 466

8. Chessington South – 569

7. Tolworth and Hook Rise- 668

6. Coombe Hill – 729

5. Canbury – 812

4. Saint Mark’s – 884

3. Beverley – 894

2. Norbiton – 934

1. Grove – 3,780

