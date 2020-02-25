[the-most-dangerous-overground-stations-on-the-london-underground-map]

The London Overground is often left in the shadows of its bitter rival the London Underground .

However, the truth is (as those that use it regularly will tell you) it is a brilliant network and for many people the travel mode of choice in some areas of the capital.

The trains are spacious, you can use your mobile while travelling and trains stop at some of the best nightspots to visit in London such as Shoreditch or Clapham.

As with anywhere that people travel and gather crime can be a problem and the London Overground is no escape.

The British Transport Police (BTP) collate data from all UK stations and release the information publicly.

MyLondon has compared the crime statistics for each of the 20 busiest London Overground stations to see which was the most dangerous in the year 2019.

To qualify stations have to be managed by London Overground, so even though stations such as Liverpool Street have Overground trains stopping there it is not included because it is not managed by London Overground.

Incredibly, there were only 345 crimes in total at the 20 busiest London Overground stations in 2019.





This figure does not include crime and anti-social behaviour offences committed on trains and then reported at a London Overground station.

The safest station in the list is Shadwell, London’s 10th busiest Overground station overall.

In contrast, the most dangerous was West Croydon but still with a relatively low level of crime for an entire year.

The second most dangerous station was Dalston Junction, with 35 crimes reported at the station in 2019.

Interestingly Hackney Central station is the least busiest out of the 20 on the list but has the fourth highest level of crime.

When viewing the BTP stats the police remind the public that: “Crime statistics need to be viewed in context.

“For instance, busy stations will inevitably generate more reported crime than those that are less busy.

“Long term trends are usually a better indication of the true picture.”

Below is a list of the 20 busiest stations on the London Overground, ranked from safest to most dangerous:

Danger Ranking Overground Station Number of Crimes Reported in 2019 ‘Busiest’ Ranking (based on 2018 entries and exits) 20 Walthamstow Central No data available 14 19 Shadwell 0 10 18 Sydenham 6 19 17 Seven Sister 11 2 16 Homerton 11 12 15 New Cross Gate 12 4 14 Camden Road 12 11 13 Brockley 13 18 12 Norwood Junction 14 15 11 Shoreditch High Street 15 1 10 Surrey Quays 16 13 9 Forest Hill 17 9 8 Shepherd’s Bush 21 3 7 Willesden Junction 22 6 6 Dalston Kingsland 24 5 5 Hackney Central 25 20 4 Hackney Downs 26 17 3 West Hampstead 28 16 2 Dalston Junction 35 7 1 West Croydon 37 8





