The most deserving Celtics All-Star, not named Kemba Walker, is ...

If you can select a second player and not a third to join Kemba Walker in the All-Star team, which Celtic will get your vote? There are easier scores to arrange the sport in Boston than those, so let’s discuss this first as a parking technique.

Name the best player of the Bruins. As recently as last season, cases could easily be made for three different Bruins: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. Tuuka Rask beat them all during the B’s run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final. Now it’s a much easier question to answer.

Pastrnak went Saturday night in the road game against the islanders with a leader of 35 goals and was in a pace to score 64 goals, making him the second Brown in history and would reach 60 in a season. Phil Esposito did it four times and set a career-high 76 goals in 1970-71 when he broke the single-season record of Bobby with 18 goals. Only three men scored more goals in a season, Wayne Gretzky (twice), Brett Hull and Mario Lemieux.

If Pasta can keep up his pace, he will be the first 60-goal scorer of the NHL since Steven Samkos turned on the lamp for the Lightning 60 times in 2011-12.

More difficult question: If the pitching staff of the Red Sox recovers to such an extent that the Sox can bounce back from an 84-win season to reach the play-offs, which of the three players who finished in the top 12 in 2019 will have MVP votes best chance to win 2020 MVP awards? Is it: shortstop Xander Bogaerts (fifth place finisher in 2019), midfielder Mookie Betts (eighth place) or third baseman Rafael Devers (12th place).

Difficult call, but I will say Betts, who has the ability and drive to duplicate his 2018 MVP season and win a second MVP just in time to enter a free agency.

An even more difficult conversation: call the 2020 Week 1 starter for the Patriots. Will it be: Tom Brady, Jarrett Stidham, a design choice in 2020 or a veteran from another organization? I think Stidham, who is a year ahead of learning the Patriots’ offense against someone brought in from outside. In addition, seeing what Stidham could do for a year would give the Patriots the flexibility to afford a great talent with a broad receiver.

The most difficult question of all, which Celtic deserves the most to become a member of Walker, assuming he earns his fourth consecutive All-Star honor? The reserves, selected by NBA coaches, will be announced on January 30, so there’s enough time for one of the other three stars from Celtics to get warm and put themselves in front of the pack, but that’s an agent. Which player deserves the most honor?

Gordon Hayward was sidelined for 16 games due to injuries, so that limits competition to a two-man game between former No. 4 general picks Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Their number on the way to Saturday night’s game at TD Garden against the pelicans did not help much, because they are so similar. Tatum (20.8 points per race) is second on the Celtics to Walker (22.1) and Brown is third (20.1). Tatum averages 6.9 rebounds per game, Brown 7.0. Tatum is on average 2.8 assists, Brown 2.3. The shooting figures of Tatum (.420 in general, .352 of 3) are not as good as those of Brown (.498 in general, .390 of 3), but Tatum has more samples (49-35) and blocked shots (30-9) then Brown.

Too close to call.

So we go by default to a different set of numbers to prevent a coin from being turned over. Tatum, the only Celtic who played in all 36 games, took a .694 win percentage in the night compared to .656 for Brown, who missed four games, all Celtics wins.