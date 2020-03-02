[the-most-difficult-place-to-pass-your-driving-test-in-london-has-been-revealed]

You might have heard it from a lot of out-of-towners like me who came to London for university or work.

“I can’t imagine myself taking a driving test in London”.

Or you may have heard it from your offspring after their second fail. “It’s much easier up North, taking a driving test in London is harder”, the proclaim.

But is there any truth behind this? Well, each driving centre’s data is available to see what percentage of people taking the test there are passing.

By comparing these figures nationally, we can explore if London is indeed a harder city to pass you driving test in.

Unfortunately for Erith , that may be true. Of the 6,232 who took their test at the South East London test centre just one in three passed.

At a pass percentage of 33.0 per cent, it was the third worst driving test centre in the country.

The Pavilion in Birmingham (28.6) and Speke in Liverpool (32.5) were the worse centres for pass rates between April 2018 and May 2019, the last year for which we have full data.

But as a whole, is the London region the most difficult to pass your driving test in?





The joys of driving (No, really. This was the promotion for a popular driving school chain in 1998)

(Image: Sunday Mirror)



The national average pass rate for the United Kingdom is 45.8 per cent.

The other test centres are all spread across the country with not too many clear patterns at the national level, except that London’s stations were all low in the rankings.

In London that figure is lower, at just 43.2 per cent. So there is some merit but it’s not overwhelming. Of the 276,764 driving tests taken in London in the 12-month period, there were just 119,445 passes.

But within London that is a different story. Because some regions seem to have it better than others.

While the worst test centre in London was Erith, with just a 33 per cent pass rate, Belvedere (33.2) and Town Quay (35.2) were not far behind.





We all dream of telling the instructor we can drive on the way back

(Image: Michelle Maddison)



In fact of the 32 driving test centres in London, 19 had pass rates below the national average.

The easiest centre to pass in was in Brentwood in Essex, just outside the M25 but still serving many Londoners, and classified by the DVSA as a London test centre.

Chertsey’s test centre, just within the M25, is the second easiest centre, where 51 per cent passed, followed by Tolworth, at the southern tip of London in Surbiton, with 50.9 per cent.

That adds more credence to the idea that inner Londoners have a tougher time of passing there tests.

While London definitely harder time passing their driving tests, it appears where you live may have a say in how quickly you can get that pink card.

Below is a table of all London’s driving test centres ranked from easiest to pass in, to worst.