Airport lounges are a nice extra touch to make your vacation even more exciting.

You feel very special when you are taken to a private part of the airport where it is very likely that you have a seat.

And the seats will be comfortable and will likely have power outlets so you can charge the various electronic devices you’ll need for the flight.

Every airport lounge is different, but they almost all have free food and drinks to some extent, plus wifi.

So what do London airports have to offer and which one is the most expensive of all?

We rely on the most expensive London airport lounge.

Airport lounges make your vacation so much better

(Image: Steve Parsons / PA Wire)

Keep in mind that these are the standard airport lounges. Many airports have VIP executive lounges which are a whole new level and can cost thousands.

These prices also reflect the cheapest lounge options at each airport. Check the airport websites for the details of the more expensive ones.

London Southend

Price: £ 22.50

The Skylife lounge in London Southend offers free hot, cold and alcoholic drinks as well as snacks as well as comfortable chairs, magazines and wifi.

Food options include breakfast and a daily menu with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.

London Gatwick

Price: £ 24

There is a lounge at the North and South terminal.

They include a games room, a self-service bar, and a large pasture menu to keep you from feeling hollow.

London Heathrow

Price: € 24.99

As with other lounges, Heathrow’s Club Aspire lounge includes free snacks, alcohol, soft and hot drinks.

There is also the option of showers, spa treatments, and hot items to order, though prices may vary.

London Luton

Price: € 29.99

The Aspire lounge in Luton offers beers, popular wines and spirits and buffet meals.

There is also unlimited wifi and you can charge your devices.

London Stansted

Price: £ 30

Stansted’s aptly named “escape lounge” has roughly the same facilities and equipment as the others.

Food, drink, wifi and a chance to relax.

There is no particular indication as to why it is more expensive.

London City Airport

Price: £ 95

As you can see, the London City lounge is much more expensive than everything else.

