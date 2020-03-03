[the-most-expensive-and-cheapest-streets-to-live-in-and-around-croydon]

We will use your email address only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivacy Noticefor details of your data protection rights Invalid Email

Buying a home is often stressful and time consuming.

Whether you’re a first time buyer or simply looking to upgrade, it’s good to know what is happening in Croydon’s housing market.

Figures taken over the past five years show several homes in and around Croydon have sold for more than £1.5 million, while a number of smaller properties have been sold for as little as £77,000.

On Rose Walk, in Purley’s Webb Estate, three homes sold for an average of £2.15 million and on Tandridge Road in Warlingham, three properties sold for an average of just under £2 million.

The cheapest place on average to buy a home was just outside the borough on Croydon Road, in Caterham, where 10 properties sold for an average of £100,045.

On Epsom Road, in Waddon, four properties sold for an average of £114,750, while on Whytecliffe Road South in Purley, seven homes sold for an average of £120,142.

The data has been obtained by quick buying company Property Solvers , which tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2015 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the CR postcodes.

James Durr, Property Solvers co-founder, said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that two detached properties on the Promenade De Verdun in Purley sold for an average of £2.9 million in 2015.





Being able to afford a home to buy in Croydon is a pipe dream for lots of people under 30

“Another two detached properties on Briar Hill also in Purley sold for an average of £2.125 million in 2016 and there were a number of other sales over the £1.5 million mark.

“At the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for under £77,000 on Phipps Bridge Road in Mitcham, Croftleigh Avenue in Purley, and Lower Addiscombe Road in Addiscombe.”

Does your street make any of the below lists?

The 10 most expensive streets in Croydon

Street name Area Average No. of sales Rose Walk Purley £2,150,000 3 Tandridge Road Warlingham £1,981,666 3 Kenley Lane Kenley £1,914,200 3 Silver Lane Purley £1,697,000 5 Walpole Avenue Chipstead £1,555,000 3 Coulsdon Lane Chipstead £1,537,333 3 Bishops Walk Addington £1,510,000 4 Woodcote Lane Purley £1,477,040 6 Rook Lane Chaldon £1,431,300 5 Ridley Road Warlingham £1,426,875 4

The 10 least expensive streets in Croydon

Street name Area Average No. of sales Croydon Road Caterham £100,045 10 Epsom Road Waddon £114,750 4 Whytecliffe Road South Purley £120,142 7 Brighton Road South Croydon £122,666 9 Chatsworth Place Mitcham £127,083 3 Fairfield Path Croydon town centre £138,285 21 Beechwood Gardens Caterham £141,995 10 Kidderminster Road West Croydon £145,057 26 Whytecliffe Road South Purley £146,833 12 Bensham Manor Road Thornton Heath £147,050 5

Search for homes on sale near where you live by entering your postcode below.

Do you have a story? Email [email protected]

