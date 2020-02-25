[the-most-harmful-croydon-highway-junctions-and-roundabouts-for-crashes]

We will use your e-mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivateness Noticefor particulars of your details safety legal rights Invalid E-mail

A extend of street in Norbury has been named as the most perilous in Croydon for crashes.

Reach’s Data Unit analysed hundreds of website traffic collision documents about 12 months from the commence of July 2018 to stop of year June 2019, to uncover the most hazardous junctions, roundabouts, and stretches of street in our area.

The final results clearly show that the prime portion of London Road in Norbury, by the junction for Fairview Road, was the worst for crashes in the borough, with seven getting location there in the house of a yr.

The crashes at the junction led to 10 casualties, influencing a overall of 11 motor vehicles.

It was adopted by a area of Portand Highway, concerning Belmont road and Ferndale Street, in second area.

There were being 6 crashes there about the 12 month period – involving a whole of 11 vehicles and injuring 7 people today.

Lower Addiscombe Street observed 6 crashes (among Gloucester Road and Alexandra Street), injuring a overall of 6 persons, although there were 5 crashes at the Mayday Road and London Highway junction in Wide Inexperienced, injuring a complete of 6 people today.





Portland Road, amongst Belmont Street and Ferndale Street, in South Norwood ranked next in the undesired list for selection of crashes

(Image: David Prepare dinner)



The figures – collated from formal Office for Transportation data – only relate to crashes where an individual was hurt or killed, and police attended.

That indicates the whole number of collisions could be bigger.

The information had been filtered so that only crashes using location near junctions had been revealed – and any data with no a geocode were being excluded.

These collisions have been then clustered into spots, so that crashes on distinct sides of a junction were being grouped alongside one another.

That means that regions with a lot of compact close by junctions may possibly have been grouped alongside one another as one particular extend of road – the most harmful in Britain remaining a segment of Industrial Highway, in Tower Hamlets, that observed 24 crashes about the calendar year.

That was followed by a stretch of Beverley Highway in Hull, that saw 17 incidents.

Seeking only at individual junctions, Bordesley Circus, in Birmingham, was the worst in the nation in excess of the yr, with 15 crashes injuring 23 people today.

The info for the initial two quarters of 2019 is provisional – that means that it could transform when the figures are up-to-date later this year.

It is possible some risky junctions may well have been skipped from the checklist or rated decreased than they ought to – or some nearby junctions grouped together.

We have outlined the 20 worst junctions for crashes underneath: