The most hated character in Gray’s anatomy ever

Owen Hunt is the definition of toxic masculinity, simple and straightforward. He is angry when he can’t get what he wants, even in an open patient in the operating room, which is dangerous. (Seriously, how come no one has mentioned it to HR yet?) Owen always seems to be shouting and yelling at the people around him, refusing to use an inner voice, even when the fermenting families are around. And more recently, she broke the law and violated women’s rights by denying her abortion, just because she was crazy that Amelia was pregnant with Link’s baby after she and Owen’s marriage because she didn’t want children. .

Fans are constantly asking for Owen to be killed in the name of other more likeable characters, and, to be honest, the show won’t really suffer in his absence. Kevin McKidd doesn’t just act on the show, he writes and directs episodes since 2011. This is not the way the Eastern Gray Universe should be left entirely if Owen was to somehow encounter a tragic fate or be erased.

Over the years, it has been easy to get frustrated with the main characters, including the leading character of Ellen Pompeo, Meredith Gray. But Owen has been problematic and awesome since day one, and for that reason alone, he’s definitely the worst character in Grey’s Anatomy. It’s time to move on.