The most important thing from Brad Pitt’s first win to Eminem’s unexpected appearance

After the big shock of the night, everything else that happened at the Oscars 2020 feels like a footnote. And yet! The night wasn’t just about parasites. Some big names got their first victories, the stars let the academy know how they feel about diversity, and we came to a very anti-climactic end to Brad Pitt’s comedy tour with award ceremonies. Find out about all the events below.

A night of the first

It seems hard to believe, but there are still some stars in the current acting scene who don’t yet have their own Oscars. Before that night, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt were two of them (Pitt won an Oscar for his role as producer of A slave for 12 years but has never got one for his acting who had to set it wrong. South Korea received its first Oscar – and then a second, a third and a fourth. A conductor conducted the orchestra for the first time during a medley of nominees for the best original score, and Taika Waititi became the first person of the Maori lineage to win an Oscar for winning the best adapted screenplay for Jojo Rabbit, Lots of novelties for one night, but there is still a long way to go before the Oscars are perfect.

Natalie Portman and Janelle Monáe show how to call the academy

Natalie Portman has all the female directors that were embroidered on the cape.

Two of the stars who attended today’s ceremony went their own way to evoke the snubs and lack of variety in the nominations. First, Natalie Portman followed the path of subtlety, with the names of female directors (Hustlers’ Lorene Scaforia, Greta Gerwig from the little woman, Lulu Wang from The Farewell’s and more) being embroidered in the Best Director of Men category for her Dior cloak.

Then there was Janelle Monáe, who opened the show with a (suitably enough) cinematically inspired performance. In doing so, she made her feelings towards the nominees clear when she said: “We celebrate all women who have made phenomenal films.”

Brad Pitt dropped the comedy

This season of awards, Brad Pitt seemed to be preparing for a new line in comedy work. But when he finally got his hands on the first reigning Oscar, he left the gags behind and set off for something more serious – a political comment. “I only have about 45 seconds, 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” he joked, referring to the former National Security Adviser’s offer to testify in Trump’s impeachment proceedings. “I think Quentin (Tarantino) might make a film about it and in the end the adults do the right thing.”

Eminem occurred for some reason?

Martin Scorsese, who watches Eminem at the Oscars, is for all parents who watch Eminem at the #Oscars

Oscars night is usually full of surprises, but one that nobody seemed to have expected was Eminem’s appearance. After a section in which some of the most famous musical moments in film history were celebrated, the rapper suddenly came on stage to deliver the interpretation of “Lose Yourself” from his film 8 Mile from 2002. Fair enough, but no one seemed able to find out exactly why Eminem was present in front of any number of other actors. There is no anniversary, no special meaning to justify this, and so the crowd and the Internet must remain confused for the time being. Unless your Martin Scorsese, who appears to have been napping throughout the performance, in which case you probably don’t even know it happened.

Parasite’s success in history gives us hope for the future

Parasite,

Oscar Sweep,

Hollywood, CA

Parasite’s success at the Oscars – and the 2020 award season in general – suggests a possible shift in the film industry in the future. Perhaps a film has now crossed borders, stories are no longer overlooked just because they are not in English or you need to read subtitles, and hopefully the limitless acceptance extends to more than just films. Bong Joon-ho’s success with Parasite was proof of those who needed it. If you limit yourself to your own culture and things that reflect your own worldview, you have to allow yourself to miss some breathtaking, thought-provoking and perhaps historical works.