The most memorable Oscar hosts of all time – Up News Info

Like last year, the Oscar 2020 Awards You will not have a dedicated ceremony host.

In recent years, celebrities want Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harrisand presenters of talk shows Jimmy Kimmel Y Ellen DeGeneres They have organized the annual ceremony.

Some hosts were criticized for their performances, thanks to some questionable jokes. To remember Oscar 2013 host and Family man maker Seth MacFarlanethe musical song of “We Saw Your Boobs, quot;? It wasn’t that good at the time and would probably never be broadcast today …

Y Anne Hathaway Y James FrancoThe rare co-hosting season in 2011 was also memorable for the wrong reason: the lack of chemistry.

And the presenter of the Oscars of 2019 said goodbye, even before the show was broadcast; After it was announced that Kevin Hart would take the lead, retired from the concert after being criticized for previous homophobic remarks, remarks for which he apologized. The Academy then announced that for the first time since 1989 no one would host the Oscars.

But most of the Oscars hosts were praised for their performances and some were invited back. Billy Crystal He has hosted the Oscars nine times!

Paul W. Bailey / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bob Hope, 1960

The comedian organized the Oscars a record 19 times, starting in 1940 when he was gone. With the Wind he took the best film home, until 1978 when Annie Hall received the top prize.

ABC photo archives / ABC via Getty Images

Johnny Carson, 1984

The legendary night presenter presented the program five times, starting in 1979 when The Deer Hunter He won the best film.

Bettman / Getty Images

Goldie Hawn, 1987

The beloved Hollywood actress shone in a black court dress the year she organized the awards program with Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan.

DON EMMERT / AFP / Getty Images

David Letterman, 1995

The My Next Guest needs no introduction … star was the host of the Robert Zemeckis awards show of the year Gump forest He won the best film.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg, 2002

The comedian, actress and now co-presenter of Sight had a bit of fun as a presenter in 2002. She organized the program earlier in 1994, 1996 and 1999.

Brian Vander Bridge / LA Times by Getty Images

Steve Martin, 2003

The actor hosted the year that Catherine Zeta-Jones won the prize for best supporting actor for her role in the musical, Chicago. He also organized the Oscars in 2001 and in 2010, along with Alec Baldwin.

Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Jon Stewart, 2006

The former night presenter presented the program in 2006 and 2008 and received mixed reviews from critics.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Hugh Jackman, 2009

The favorite of the United States X Men Wolverine hosted the show of the year Slumdog Millionaire He won the best film.

GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP / Getty Images

Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin, 2010

Guess who is back? Martin was again the host of the program, this time with a Baldwin star with 30 stones.

Bob D & # 39; Amico, ABC

James Franco and Anne Hathaway, 2011

Perhaps Oscar’s most memorable duo for this pair. Pop culture fans still talk about their chemistry, or their lack.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Billy Crystal, 2012

Nine is the number of times the actor has organized the great Hollywood evening. More recently it was 2012 when the artist It became the first silent film to win the best film since 1929.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Seth MacFarlane, 2013

The comedian’s hosting task was considered controversial and was criticized by both the public and critics, but MacFarlane says he was still asked to return the next year as a host.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres, 2014

The most emblematic Oscar presenter of the 21st century goes to the presenter of the daytime talk show who not only dressed as a fairy on stage but also delivered pizza to the audience and took the selfie full of stars who at that time took the photo I liked the most on Twitter. She also organized the Oscars in 2007.

© 2015 American Broadcasting Companies

Neil Patrick Harris, 2015

de How I met your mother Star has presented the Tony Awards four times, but decided to change the pace by presenting the Oscars the year Birdman he won for Best Film.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Chris Rock, 2016

The comedian presented the program twice, in 2005 and 2016. During his last concert, he made the program more memorable by selling cookies from scout girls to the public.

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018

The night host organized the Oscars for the first time in 2017 and returned in 2018, following the impressive La La Land Y Moonlight moment that was seen around the world.

