The most popular e-books and audiobooks that were downloaded from Hammersmith and Fulham libraries

Hammersmith and Fulham Council has revealed the most popular e-books and audiobooks that have been downloaded from its online library service during coronavirus lockdown.

Libraries in the borough closed on March 18, ahead of the nationwide lockdown that began on Monday, March 23.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t still access their wealth of excellent reading and listening material.

So to help you through the lockdown, here are the books – fiction and non-fiction, adults’ and children’s – that residents have been turning to the most.

The most downloaded e-books for adults from April 1-22 were:

A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell Easy Prey by John Sandford Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout On Laughton Moor by Lisa Hartley

The most downloaded e-books for children from April 1-22 were:

Bad Dad by David Walliams Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild by Dav Pilkey American Royals by Katherine McGee

The most downloaded audiobooks for adults from April 1-22 were:

The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel 4.50 from Paddington by Agatha Christie Grown-Ups by Marian Keyes Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel The Road to Little Dribbling by Bill Bryson

The most downloaded audiobooks for children from April 1-22 were:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling Harry Potter: A History of Magic by Ben Davies Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling Kid Normal by Chris Smith and Greg James Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

You can still become a member of Hammersmith and Fulham libraries via their website, and access any of the titles above and many more.

The council’s libraries team has also been using social media to connect with customers and offer new services.

A spokesperson said: “We have provided under-five sessions, arts and crafts for adults and children, a writing club, tutorials on how to knit and grow tomatoes. There are quizzes, quotes, guess the book title, courses and many other activities to be found on our website and social media pages.”

Meanwhile, a national survey by the Reading Agency revealed today (April 23) that Britons have been reading much more since the lockdown began.

The survey of 2,000 people found that 31 per cent of respondents have been picking up books, magazines and newspapers.

