The most powerful fire type Pokemon from the 1st and 2nd generation, officially rated

It’s been over two decades since the Pokémon games came on the market and immediately developed into an infinite phenomenon. Pokémon titles have proven to be unique and inventive from the start in Game Boy games. However, with each new title in the series, the Pokémon formula has been expanded and the games have become even more ambitious.

The Pokémon series was at an all-time high with the first console game launched with Pokémon Sword and Shield, the continued success of the mobile title Pokémon GO, and a new cartoon series that is currently in production. It’s remarkable to see how much the series has evolved and changed since its launch, but there’s still a real fondness and nostalgia for the first two generations of Pokémon titles when things were much easier.

12 Magcargo is a slow and steady type of fire

Looking like a sad snail doesn’t create much self-confidence, but Magcargo is at least stronger than its predecessor Slugma. The tragic truth of Magcargo is that although its origins come from lava and it can burn Pokémon, its crystallized shell makes it so fragile that it simply disintegrates when touched.

11 Magmar is a brave, fire-based underdog

Magmar is definitely the ugly duckling of Gen 1 Pokémon fire, and not just because it looks like a duck. Magmar gets pre-development and post-development at some point, but in the original games he’s a lone wolf. He has some strong features, but he is still at the lower end of the performance scale.

10 Rapidash mixes speed with flames

Rapidash is just a Pokémon design that makes sense. A horse with a luxurious fire mane is such a strong image and Rapidash basically does everything Ponyta does, but better. Not only does this Pokémon have powerful fire techniques, it also has an extraordinary speed in which its real advantage lies.

9 Ninetales gives elegance to all types

Ninetales’ predevelopment, Vulpix, is on the cuter side of Pokémon, but Ninetales is much more a graceful and powerful specimen. If Pokémon trainers are not overwhelmed by the many tails, they are awakened by the techniques of strong fire. The Pokémon also comes from Asian folklore, which gives Ninetales an appropriate mystery.

8 Flareon is the fiery side of Eevee’s development chart

Eevee is one of the most fascinating Pokémon on the market because it can evolve into many different Pokémon that basically allow it to encompass any of the different types of Pokémon available. Flareon is Eevee’s fire-type evolution and a strong fighter from the first generation of games.

7 Charizard is the last form of Gen 1 starter, Charmander

Charizard is the last form (not counting Mega Evolutions) of Generation 1’s fire starter Pokémon, Charmander. Charizard adds flying to the Pokémon repertoire and his fire attacks are incredible. The Pokémon has become one of the most popular in the series, has even become the mascot of Pokémon Red and plays an important role in the animated series and in the trading card game.

6 Houndoom is a dangerous mix of guys you shouldn’t mess with

Houndoom is a dangerous mix of fire and dark types and leads to quite frightening and capable Pokémon. Houndour are some of the most coordinated and team-oriented Pokémon that Houndoom only extends. In addition, his breath of fire works in a mysterious way, and the burn can still be felt forever after the flame has gone out.

5 Typhlosion is the tip of the Gen 2 fire starter

It’s fun when each new generation of Pokémon game adds a new set of Starter Pokémon to the mix. It can often be difficult to outperform the Pokémon, but the second generation typhlosion is an admirable addition to the fire types. Typhlosion is a worthy successor to Cyndaquil and Quilava. It is also said to generate such intense heat that it can shield itself with a persistent glow of heat.

4 arcanine packs A surprisingly explosive blow

Arcanine is an interesting situation because it is a Pokémon that was originally supposed to be legendary by nature. As a result, the Pokémon’s statistics are significantly higher than normal and it is able to learn a number of techniques that are stronger versions of other moves. Growlithe is nothing special, which is why Arcanine’s strength is so surprising.

3 Moltres is the original legendary Firebird Pokémon

Moltres is one of three members of the original legendary trio and is shaped like a mighty bird made of flames. There are obvious parallels between Moltres and the Phoenix, but it has its origins in various folklore pieces. Moltres is one of the greatest challenges and the greatest capital that you have to acquire in the original Pokémon games.

2 Entei is a legendary expansion of the fire-type Pokémon

Entei is one of the legendary second generation Pokémon and it is one of the most powerful Pokémon of the first two game generations. Duck not only looks like a powerful animal, it is such an extreme creature that every time it barks a volcano it breaks out somewhere. Despite this power, duck started as a normal creature that ho-oh raised into the mighty Pokémon.

1 Ho-Oh conquers the sky with a fire infusion

Ho-Oh is probably the most fiery Pokémon that the first two Pokémon games have to offer. Not only is Ho-Oh a giant Pokémon with powerful abilities, Ho-Oh (along with Lugia) is also the keeper of the three legendary 1st generation bird Pokémon and responsible for reviving the creatures into the legendary Pokémon of 2. Generation.

