the-most-punctual-airline-in-the-us-is-no-surprise

Defying the whole “island time” stereotype, Hawaiian Airlines had the most on-time arrivals of any US airline in 2019, in accordance to the Air Vacation Shopper Report released by the U.S. Division of Transportation.

It was the airline’s 16th 12 months on prime. Hawaiian experienced 87.seven% of its flights — and flights from its branded code-share partners — get there on time or within just 15 minutes of the airline’s timetable, well earlier mentioned the 79% common (which was a slight dip all round from 2018). Delta and Alaska followed, with Frontier, JetBlue and United Airlines at the bottom a few.

In accordance to government figures, Hawaiian also had the least expensive charge of canceled flights (.four%).

Some other interesting stats from the report:

In 2019, the number of tarmac delays more than 3 several hours on domestic flights rose from 202 to 302.

In contrast, international tarmac delays about 4 hours dropped from 61 to 26.

An typical of five.85 out of 1,000 checked baggage have been mishandled very last year, the 1st 12 months that quantity experienced been claimed. Wheelchairs and scooters had been mishandled at a one.54% price.

The bump or “oversale” amount among airways was just .24 for every 10,000 travellers, a slight rise from .14 in 2018.

And shock: Problems about airline service to the DOT dropped one.4 p.c final yr, even though complaints about treatment method of disabled passengers was up 9.4 % and discrimination complaints ended up up nine.three per cent.

Two travel info expert services not too long ago supplied their individual stats on punctuality that offered a more world viewpoint and somewhat unique outcomes than the DOT. Cirium experienced the Russian provider Aeroflot as the most on-time world wide mainline airline (Delta came in third but to start with for the North America), though OAG awarded that honor to Indonesia’s Garuda Indonesia (Hawaiian arrived in fourth, but first in North The us).

