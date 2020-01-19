The most serious locust epidemic in 25 years has hit East Africa

ADDIS-ABEBA, Ethiopia – The most serious locust epidemic in 25 years is spreading across East Africa and posing an unprecedented threat to food security in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries, says authorities. The unusual weather conditions are partly to blame.

Grasshopper swarms hang like glistening dark clouds on the horizon in some places. About the length of a finger, insects fly together in millions and devour crops and force people from certain regions to cross them. Thursday, near the Kenyan town of Isiolo, a young camel breeder threw a stick at them, without much effect. Others tried to shout at them.

An “extremely dangerous increase” in locust swarm activity has been reported in Kenya, the East African regional organization said this week. A swarm was 60 kilometers (37 miles) long by 40 kilometers (25 miles) wide in the northeast of the country, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development said in a statement.

“A typical swarm of locusts can contain up to 150 million locusts per square kilometer,” he said. “Swarms migrate with the wind and can travel 100 to 150 kilometers per day. An average swarm can destroy as many food crops in one day as it takes to feed 2,500 people.”

The locust epidemic, considered the most dangerous locust species, has also affected parts of Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea and IGAD is warning that parts of the South Sudan and Uganda could be next.

The epidemic is exacerbating the poor food security situation in the region, warned the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Hundreds of thousands of acres of crops have been destroyed.

Millions of people are already facing the constant risk of drought or flooding, as well as the deadly unrest in Ethiopia, extremist attacks in Somalia and the continuing fighting in South Sudan following the civil war.

The further increase in Desert Locust swarms could last until June as favorable breeding conditions continue, according to IGAD, helped by unusually heavy flooding in parts of the region in recent weeks.

Major locust epidemics can be devastating. A major between 2003 and 2005 cost more than $ 500 million to control in 20 North African countries, according to the FAO, with more than $ 2.5 billion in crop losses.

To help prevent and control epidemics, authorities are analyzing satellite images, storing pesticides and performing aerial spraying. In Ethiopia, officials said they deployed four small planes to help fight the invasion.

But an approach has turned against Kenya in recent days when the Minister of Agriculture asked people to post photos of suspicious locusts, or “nzige” in Swahili, on social media.

A series of mocking images of warthogs, cats, lizards and other beasts followed, with calls for help to identify them, and the call ended.

