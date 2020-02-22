[the-most-unsafe-destinations-to-live-in-harrow-rated-by-the-latest-law-enforcement-statistics]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivateness Noticefor particulars of your info defense rights Invalid E mail

Regrettably, criminal offense occurs each and every day across London, but some spots have higher crime charges in comparison to other people.

According to the newest Metropolitan Law enforcement studies, throughout January 2020 there were being 74,322 crimes which took spot across the money.

In Harrow, there had been 1,468 crimes all through last thirty day period which is moderately reduced thinking of Westminster accounted for six,331 offences.

Recorded offences involved violence, theft, drugs, arson, fraud and extra.

We have absent by way of the most recent data to uncover out which spots in Harrow had been the most hazardous and most secure – ranking them by the amount of crimes claimed to Metropolitan Law enforcement in January 2020.





Heres the most current crime stats for Harrow (inventory impression)

(Picture: PA Wire/PA Visuals)



The safest places of Harrow

10. Pinner – 65 crimes recorded

9. West Harrow – 64 crimes recorded & Headstone South – 64 crimes recorded

eight. Edgware – 61 crimes recorded

seven. Stanmore Park – 60 crimes recorded

6. Rayners Lane – 51 crimes recorded

5. Hatch Stop – 48 crimes recorded

4. Headstone North – 46 crimes recorded

3. Queensbury – 45 crimes recorded

2. Belmont – 40 crimes recorded

one. Pinner South – 19 crimes recorded

Pinner South was the spot of Harrow with the most affordable criminal offense level.

There were 19 crimes recorded in January 2020 and incorporated the pursuing: six violent offences, five automobile offences, a few burglaries, two offences for arson and prison damage, two drug offences and just one theft.

The most unsafe places of Harrow

10. Kenton West – 67 crimes recorded

nine. Wealdstone – 69 crimes recorded

8. Marlborough – 71 crimes recorded

7. Roxeth – 74 crimes recorded

six. Canons – 80 crimes recorded





5. Harrow on the Hill – 84 crimes recorded

four. Harrow Weald – 87 crimes recorded

3. Roxbourne – 91 crimes recorded

2. Harrow Town Centre – 109 crimes recorded

one. Greenhill – 123 crimes recorded

The region of Harrow with the highest crime count in January 2020 is Greenhill with a overall of 123 crimes.

Violence was the most committed offence with 41 crimes, theft was second with 25 offences along 22 car offences.

There were being also 10 drug offences, 7 burglaries, 6 crimes of arson and prison harm, six robberies, four miscellaneous crimes yet again society, a person public get offence and one particular sexual offence.