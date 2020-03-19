The most unsafe destinations to stay in Greenwich in 2019

Most recent law enforcement information reveals the most harmful places to reside in Greenwich.

Figures launched by the Metropolitan Police displays 28, 859 crimes ended up described in the borough from January 1 to December 31 final year.

The ward where by the most crimes had been described was Peninsula, with 3,602, although the ward exactly where your the very least likely to witness criminal offense is Greenwich Park with 31.

On average, there were 2,400 crimes reported every month in 2019.

We choose a closer look at wards with the highest criminal offense rates in Greenwich last year below.

5. Thamesmead Moorings – 2,119

Very first on the list is Thamesmead Moorings with 2,119 crimes claimed.

Theft, violence in opposition to a man or woman and car or truck offences amounted to most of the crimes documented to police.

4. Woolwich Popular – 2,204

Violence towards a man or woman was the most typical criminal offense in Woolwich Typical with 821 crimes reported.

For every each individual 1,000 people today in the ward, 121 crimes were dedicated.

3. Greenwich West – 2,323

Following on the record is Greenwich West with 2,323 crimes reported.

June noticed the most crimes with 303, whilst February noticed the the very least crimes committed with 210.

2. Woolwich Riverside –3,156

Per each 1,000 men and women in Woolwich Riverside, there were being 144 crimes documented.

Theft, violence in opposition to a human being and arson/felony damage amounted to most of the crimes documented to law enforcement.

1. Peninsula – 3,602

Leading of the checklist is Peninsula with 3,602 crimes noted in 2019.

Theft was the most typical crime fully commited with 1,220, when violence versus a particular person wasn’t far powering in next with 798 crimes claimed.

The month which saw the most crime recorded was November with 363.

