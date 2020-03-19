The most unsafe destinations to stay in Greenwich in 2019

Most recent law enforcement information reveals the most harmful places to reside in Greenwich.
Figures launched by the Metropolitan Police displays 28, 859 crimes ended up described in the borough from January 1 to December 31 final year.
The ward where by the most crimes had been described was Peninsula, with 3,602, although the ward exactly where your the very least likely to witness criminal offense is Greenwich Park with 31.
On average, there were 2,400 crimes reported every month in 2019.
We choose a closer look at wards with the highest criminal offense rates in Greenwich last year below.
Read through More
Similar Content articles
Read through Much more
Linked Content
5. Thamesmead Moorings – 2,119
Very first on the list is Thamesmead Moorings with 2,119 crimes claimed.
Theft, violence in opposition to a man or woman and car or truck offences amounted to most of the crimes documented to police.
4. Woolwich Popular – 2,204
Violence towards a man or woman was the most typical criminal offense in Woolwich Typical with 821 crimes reported.
For every each individual 1,000 people today in the ward, 121 crimes were dedicated.
Law enforcement continue being outside Ikea in Greenwich as two guys are stabbed
(Impression: DisneyManUK)
3. Greenwich West – 2,323
Following on the record is Greenwich West with 2,323 crimes reported.
June noticed the most crimes with 303, whilst February noticed the the very least crimes committed with 210.
Read Extra
Related Articles
Go through A lot more
Linked Content
2. Woolwich Riverside –3,156
Per each 1,000 men and women in Woolwich Riverside, there were being 144 crimes documented.
Theft, violence in opposition to a human being and arson/felony damage amounted to most of the crimes documented to law enforcement.
1. Peninsula – 3,602
Leading of the checklist is Peninsula with 3,602 crimes noted in 2019.
Theft was the most typical crime fully commited with 1,220, when violence versus a particular person wasn’t far powering in next with 798 crimes claimed.
The month which saw the most crime recorded was November with 363.
The most hazardous spots to live in Greenwich
18. Greenwich Park – 31
17. Shooters Hill – 827
16. Coldhabour and New Eltham – 909
15. Eltham West – 923
14. Eltham North – 1,022
13. Blackheath Westcombe –1,103
12. Middle Park and Sutcliffe – 1,151
11. Kidbrooke with Hornfair – 1,196
10. Charlton – 1,296
9. Eltham South – 1,392
8. Glydon – 1,417
7. Plumstead – 1,631
6. Abbey Wood –1,667
5. Thamesmead Moorings – 2,119
4. Woolwich Frequent – 2,204
3. Greenwich West – 2,323
2. Woolwich Riverside –3,156
1. Peninsula – 3,602
Get a lot more news updates for your community place by putting your postcode into our helpful widget below:
Want more news? Go to our homepage.
Do you have a tale? E-mail samuel.truelove@reachplc.com.