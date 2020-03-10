The mother is said to have been excluded from the music festival because of a kiss

Asha Couch and her partner spent more than $ 200 on the event, but were fired before seeing the headlines (Facebook / Asha Couch)

Security at the Australian music festival For the Love in Perth is said to have given a woman a kiss because she was kissing her girlfriend.

Asha Couch, who is known for being queer, was told that she and her partner had left because they were “too drunk” – although no one was drinking.

The incident took place on February 29, but Mr Love did not respond to his messages until he complained in front of him, asking that the ceremony ‘act in harmony’ with his name.

Posting on Facebook, Couch wrote: “By 8pm, I was sitting on the grass with another girl and we were kissing and chatting.

“A security member approached us and told us that we had been removed from the festival. I asked what we had done wrong, and we were just told we were drunk and needed to go.

“My partner and I didn’t respect anyone around us. We were not too drunk or causing other problems – we were just kissing.

“It doesn’t make sense to know what the security agents were really offended – I saw a couple of homosexual couples, more drunk than us, and we all look up all day long without worry.”

The women had been enjoying the event for over a month and had spent $ 200 between them, but they were pushed off before seeing two of the biggest events of the night. “To say I’m hurt is just a word cheating,” Crouch said.

“This was the first time I ever felt less sexual because of my sexuality. I don’t want to feel this way again but, unfortunately, we still have a long way to come with LGBTQ + prejudice.”

When his position began to get a license on social media, The Love’s editors finally responded, saying he couldn’t respond immediately.

He vehemently denies that their entire security team disagrees, claiming that Couch does not appear to have caused him to complain or rather Facebook.

“We are looking at this issue with security but to say that the entire security team is not cooperating is not good. Not that we have ignored the issue,” wrote the prophet.

“We have not had the opportunity to return to our inquiries in the past few days but now that we have, we are working with Asha.”

Responding to an angry responder, he added: “FYI we are in full support of the LGBT + community, so much so that our excitement became evident.”