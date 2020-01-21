The mother is said to have killed her three children in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ – Police found three children dead in their home on Monday night, including a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month girl.

The mother, 22-year-old Rachel Henry, admitted to the police that she had harmed her three children, which resulted in her death, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says.

The police responded to a vague 911 report on unspecified problems, saying there was no apparent evidence of trauma.

UPDATE: Mother arrested, admits killing 3, 2 and 7 month olds. Mama is a 22-year-old woman who recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma. Crime occurred at her home near 24th Street and Vineyard

The call was made from home, but the police are not sure who made the call.

The causes of death have yet to be determined and the police are waiting for the results of a medical examiner.

At this point, the mother’s name had not yet been released, but she is booked today on three first-degree murder charges.