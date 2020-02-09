The mother of four children waves goodbye to the beloved when she sends him to murder his ex-husband

Chilling CCTV images show the moment when a mother of four waved goodbye to her lover as he got on a bus to murder her ex-husband.

The 35-year-old Asta Juskauskiene was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her ex-husband Giedruis Juskauskas last year in London.

She sent her lover, Mantas Kvedaras, to a “medieval duel” with her ex to see which one she should have.

She met Kvedaras, 25, online after he was released from a Lithuanian prison for rape.

The woman, who worked as a caregiver in the UK, ended her relationship with her husband, who continued to care for her daughter.

Since both men claimed to still be in a relationship with her, she asked her to duel in an alley in Stratford in east London.

Kvedaras stabbed his love rival 35 times on the body and neck on June 17 last year.

He and Juskauskiene then went out to eat pizza to celebrate.

However, both men claimed that Juskauskiene (pictured with manta rays in a shop before he got on the bus) was her own person, and she decided to settle an agony in an alley in Stratford, east London. Photo / delivery

CCTV images shown in court show the two of them saying goodbye when Kvedaras gets on a bus shortly before the murder.

The knife used in the murder was later found in a trash can.

According to reports, she has been warned that her new lover is dangerous. However, according to reports, she said, “I think I’ll play until I get in trouble. I probably like the risks and dangers.”

She was convicted of murder and perverse to justice.

At London’s Old Bailey, Judge Peter Lodder (QC) sentenced her to life imprisonment for at least 24 years this week.

Kvederas was sentenced to life imprisonment of at least 22.5 years for murder.

The court found that Juskauskiene was still physically related to her ex-husband when Kvedaras flew to stay in her East London home.

Juskauskas was the third husband of the wife and father of her 5-year-old daughter.

“It was your common plan that he would be seen as a victim of a failed drug deal, and you planned it carefully, assuming that the police cannot trace the attack back to you,” said Judge Lodder.