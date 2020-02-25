[The Mother Prevent: Family’s old car or truck finds new dwelling]

It was right after dark sometime in the spring of 2002, driving north on California’s I-5, when I thought I could die.Trapped in a little, box-like blue 1987 Honda Civic, my 80-12 months-aged grandmother proceeded to drive in the quickly lane at snail’s tempo of 30 miles per hour on the interstate. Automobiles swerved all-around us. Horns honked.My grandmother hadn’t pushed a car or truck in at least a couple many years for the reason that she had been living in an assisted dwelling facility. She switched lanes with out using a […]