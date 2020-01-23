The mother’s family, who was killed in Toowoomba, asks the driver to come to Queensland

The family of a mother of seven children, who was killed by a runaway car, asks the driver to move forward.

Julie Thomsen was hit by a vehicle and died on the Warrego Highway the night of December 14 last year.

Julie Thomsen. (Supplied)

More than a month later, the police are still looking for the driver of the car. Today, they released new photos of evidence that was left at the scene.

Ms. Thomsen’s daughter Tabitha told 9News that a man who was with her mother the night she died passed on conflicting stories to her family. She now doubts that he is telling the truth to the authorities.

“I won’t believe him because he was there that evening when my mother … you know, and he tells different stories so I don’t know which story to believe,” said Tabitha Thomsen.

Tabitha Thomsen wants the driver to come forward. (9Nachrichten)

Police said the man was interviewed and provided a version of the events.

“We don’t have the whole picture at the moment,” said Regan Draheim of the Queensland police.

“We have only a part of it, which we have reproduced from the available evidence.

“Without the driver or witnesses to help with the investigation, we can’t tell Julie’s family the whole story.”

Traces of the damaged vehicle at the crime scene. (Queensland Police)

According to the police, the vehicle would have been significantly damaged at the scene of the accident. It is still to be identified.