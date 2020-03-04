the-motive-ben-affleck-took-a-basketball-to-rehab-is-inspiring

(Getty Visuals)

Ben Affleck’s most recent film, The Way Back again, focuses on the redemption of an alcoholic high college basketball mentor struggling to prevail over his earlier and confront his habit. Affleck himself was confronting his have alcoholism and landed in rehab just as pre-output commenced. The job was so significant to him that in a way, he took it into rehab with him.

Output was thrown in question early on

The Way Again director Gavin O’Connor not too long ago sat down with the ReelBlend podcast to focus on the impending movie, thanks out on March 6. Throughout the large-ranging job interview, the matter of Affleck’s rehab came up — it is some thing Ben Affleck himself has talked over as very well, so no a person was talking out of transform. O’Connor exposed just how vital it was to Affleck to make the film, even as he dealt with his very own quite individual challenges.

“When Ben was in rehab, which was ideal when we started off prepping the movie, he went to rehab and I did not know if the movie was heading to arrive to an close,” O’Connor claims. “We experienced just began prepping and I couldn’t access him for a few of times, which was odd, and I understood a little something was up, and we all observed what occurred,” the director proceeds. O’Connor eventually got in touch with Affleck just after he acquired out of detox and requested the actor if they were being likely to be in a position to make this film or “go on this journey collectively,” as O’Connor place it.

Ben Affleck took a basketball with him to show it

The actor’s reply was a sturdy affirmative. In fact, it meant so significantly to Ben Affleck to go on, “he really went in with a basketball below his arm. When he went to rehab he took a ball with him due to the fact he however preferred to make the film,” O’Connor reveals. In accordance to O’Connor, Affleck advised him, “’I actually want to do this, Gavin, we gotta figure this out.’ So I worked it out with his agent and the studio in which we were being likely to be ok.”

The paparazzi hounded output from the commencing

Preparation for filming began though Affleck was nevertheless in rehab, so the director would fulfill with the actor for a couple several hours each individual day outside the rehab facility, typically at Affleck’s dwelling. O’Connor explains, “Ben was obtaining furloughs out of rehab with a sober buddy, and we would meet at his property,” introducing that the notice Affleck was obtaining from the gossip media was astounding.

“There was paparazzi almost everywhere. I was like ‘oh my god’ they’re conscious of this tiny film we’re making. It just became extremely crystal clear to me, the subject matter make a difference we’re working with, now that he’s in rehab, and he’s going to get out just as we commence to shoot. Definitely, this is going to become a detail that we have to offer with. Which is when it strike me when I saw… it was just so significantly paparazzi exterior his household,” O’Connor suggests.

Thankfully, as the basketball reveals, Ben Affleck was critical about taking pictures the movie and his purpose in the task. He was willing to be an open e-book about his sobriety, which includes his transient lapse in that sobriety close to Halloween final yr. O’Connor concludes by stating, “It’s Ben’s everyday living, so he’s the one that has to uncover additional and reveal additional about himself. Fortuitously, he’s okay speaking about it.”